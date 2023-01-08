Derby County vs Barnsley LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Derby County vs Barnsley live?
If you want to watch Derby County vs Barnsley live, you can follow the game on TV through ESPN +
What time is the match between Derby County vs Barnsley in FA Cup?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA (ET): 7:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Barnsley
Devante Cole has nine goals and one assist this season. The 27-year-old English striker has already surpassed last season's scoring records. He has not scored since December 17, when he netted a brace to give his team a win against Burton.
Watch out for this player at Derby County
David McGoldrick has 11 goals and three assists. The 35-year-old Ireland striker is coming off a goal in the last game and has scored four goals in his last three games.
How are Barnsley coming along?
They have just lost at home against Bolton in a game they finished with 10 players. They have only lost one game out of the last six matches they have played. Right now they are in sixth position with 40 points, that is to say in the Championship Playoffs places and 12 points away from the direct promotion zone.
How is Derby County coming along?
Derby County have won their last two matches and are now unbeaten in ten games. They have not lost since November 9 when they were eliminated on penalties at the hands of Liverpool. They are fourth in the League One standings with 41 points, in the Playoff places for promotion and 11 points away from the direct promotion zone.
Background
Derby County have won 33 times, Barnsley have won 20 times and a total of 17 times the match has ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in August 2022 in which Derby County won 2-1 in League One. This is the first time they will meet in the FA Cup.
Venue: The match will be played at the iPro Stadium, which was built in 1997 and has a capacity of 44,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Derby County and Barnsley will face each other in the last 32 of the FA Cup;
