Bristol City vs Swansea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match

Tune in here Bristol City vs Swansea Live Score!
How to watch Bristol City vs Swansea Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Bristol City vs Swansea match for FA Cup?
Argentina: 9:30 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 8:30 AM on Star +
Brazil: 9:30 AM on Star +
Chile: 9:30 AM on Star +
Colombia: 7:30 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 7:30 AM on ESPN +
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on Star +
Peru: 7:30 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on Star +
Venezuela: 8:30 AM on Star +
Key player - Swansea
In Swansea, the presence of Joel Piroe stands out. The 23-year-old Dutch striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far this season, he has eight goals in 23 games played, where he has started all of them. He has a total of 2018 minutes.
Key player - Bristol City
In Bristol City, the presence of Nahki Wells stands out. The 32-year-old forward from Bermuda is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far this season, he has eight goals in 28 games played, where he has started 22 of them. He has a total of 1851 minutes.
Bristol City vs Swansea history
These two teams have met 53 times. The statistics are in favor of Bristol City, who have come out victorious on 20 occasions, while Swansea have won on 17 occasions, leaving a balance of 16 draws.
In the FA Cup...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the FA Cup, we count five duels, where the numbers are in favor of Bristol City with three victories, while the remaining two ended in a draw.
If we take into account the times that Bristol City has been at home against Swansea in the FA Cup, there are three matches, where the robins have been victorious in all of them.
Swansea
Swansea is in a complex situation, as they are not finding their best performance, although they are in the middle of the Championship table. Perhaps it is good for them to play this FA Cup match, to try to adjust things in their way of playing and also to improve their balance in the season.
Bristol City
Bristol City has not had a good season in the EFL Championship, in fact, they are close to the relegation places and to try to improve their spirits, they will try to qualify to the next round of the FA Cup against a rival that is trying to get out of the same situation.