Bristol City vs Swansea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match
Image: VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Bristol City vs Swansea live match, as well as the latest information from Ashton Gate Stadium.
How to watch Bristol City vs Swansea Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Bristol City vs Swansea match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Bristol City vs Swansea match for FA Cup?

This is the start time of the game Bristol City vs Swansea of January 8th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 8:30 AM on Star +
Brazil: 9:30 AM on Star +
Chile: 9:30 AM on Star +
Colombia: 7:30 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 7:30 AM on ESPN +
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on Star +
Peru: 7:30 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on Star +
Venezuela: 8:30 AM on Star +

Key player - Swansea

In Swansea, the presence of Joel Piroe stands out. The 23-year-old Dutch striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far this season, he has eight goals in 23 games played, where he has started all of them. He has a total of 2018 minutes.

Key player - Bristol City

In Bristol City, the presence of Nahki Wells stands out. The 32-year-old forward from Bermuda is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far this season, he has eight goals in 28 games played, where he has started 22 of them. He has a total of 1851 minutes.

Bristol City vs Swansea history

These two teams have met 53 times. The statistics are in favor of Bristol City, who have come out victorious on 20 occasions, while Swansea have won on 17 occasions, leaving a balance of 16 draws.

In the FA Cup...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the FA Cup, we count five duels, where the numbers are in favor of Bristol City with three victories, while the remaining two ended in a draw.

If we take into account the times that Bristol City has been at home against Swansea in the FA Cup, there are three matches, where the robins have been victorious in all of them.

Swansea

Swansea is in a complex situation, as they are not finding their best performance, although they are in the middle of the Championship table. Perhaps it is good for them to play this FA Cup match, to try to adjust things in their way of playing and also to improve their balance in the season.

Bristol City

Bristol City has not had a good season in the EFL Championship, in fact, they are close to the relegation places and to try to improve their spirits, they will try to qualify to the next round of the FA Cup against a rival that is trying to get out of the same situation.

The match will be played at the Ashton Gate Stadium

The Bristol City vs Swansea match will be played at the Ashton Gate Stadium, located in the city of Bristol, England. This stadium, inaugurated in 1887, has a capacity for 27,000 spectators.
Bristol City vs Swansea Live Updates!

We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
