Lazio vs Empoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

Lazio vs Empoli: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
Image: VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Lazio vs Empoli live match, as well as the latest information from the Stadio Olimpico. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Lazio vs Empoli Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Lazio vs Empoli match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Lazio vs Empoli match for Serie A?

This is the start time of the game Lazio vs Empoli of January 8th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on Star +
Bra: 10:00 AM en Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on Star +
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 8:00 AM on Paramount+
Spain: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 8:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on Star +
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on Star +

Key player - Empoli

In Empoli, the presence of Tomasso Baldanzi stands out. The 19-year-old Italian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far this Serie A season, he has three goals in seven games played, where he has started six of them. He has 452 minutes in total.

Key player - Lazio

In Lazio, the presence of Ciro Immobile stands out. The 32-year-old Italian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far this Serie A season, he has seven goals and three assists in 12 games played, where he has started 11 of them. He has a total of 908 minutes.

Lazio vs Empoli history

These two teams have met 26 times. The statistics are in favor of Lazio, who have won 16 times, while Empoli have won four times, for a total of six draws.

In Serie A...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in Serie A, we count 24 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Lazio with 14 victories, while Empoli has won four, for a balance of six draws. 

If we take into account the number of times that Lazio has played at home against Empoli in Serie A, there are 12 matches, where the white-and-blue have the advantage with nine wins, while the remaining three ended in a draw.

Empoli

Empoli returned to action with a valuable draw at Udinese. Although it is not that complicated in terms of relegation issues, it needs to take points again, in order not to give room to its main pursuers.

Lazio

Lazio comes into this match in need of a win after being defeated by Lecce in their return to competition and it will be of great importance to avoid losing further ground.

The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico

The Lazio vs Empoli match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico, located in the city of Rome, Italy. This venue, inaugurated in 1953, has a capacity for 72,700 spectators.
