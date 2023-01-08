Cardiff City vs Leeds United: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch FA Cup Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Cardiff vs Leeds match, as well as the latest information from the Cardiff City Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
Last meetings

Between 2017 and 2020, they met on five occasions, of which four have been victories for Cardiff and the remaining one ended in a draw.
Key player - Leeds

The team coached by Jesse Marsch is trying to get ahead in order to climb the Premier League table. The points they have been able to score have been achieved thanks to their great players, players like Rodrigo Moreno, the 31-year-old Spanish striker who has 10 goals and one assist in 16 games played.
Key player - Cardiff

Despite the poor results and the few victories and points that Cardiff's players have been able to get, they are still standing up and giving their best, as well as Mark Harris, who has three goals in 26 games.
Leeds United

Leeds' outlook is not so different. In the Premiership, they are in 14th place, with 17 points from just 17 games, which leaves them six places above relegation. Their last five results have been two draws, two defeats and one win.
Cardiff City

Cardiff's outlook is not very encouraging. They are in 20th place in the EFL Championship standings. They have 28 points from 26 games played and are very close to relegation. Their last five results have been four draws and one defeat.
Stadium

The designated stadium for this match is the Cardiff City Stadium in the city of Cardiff in Wales. It is the official home of Cardiff City and the second home stadium of the Welsh national team, it is also the home of the Cardiff Blues rugby team.  Previously, Cardiff City played at Sophia Gardens and played there from its foundation in 1899 until 1910, as the capacity of the stadium was too small for the number of people who came to watch them. From there, they moved to a new stadium that was built on the old landfill and named it Ninian Park. Year after year, certain areas of the stadium were remodeled to build new stands, improve the old ones, etc., until finally, in 2002, it was decided that it would be better to build a new stadium for the team and at that moment, the Cardiff City Stadium was born. It has a capacity for 32,280 spectators.

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of FA Cup: Cardiff City vs Leeds United live!

My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
 
