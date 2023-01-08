Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score!
How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +
What time is Manchester City vs Chelsea match for FA Cup?
Argentina: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 12:30 PM on Star +
Chile: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 10:30 AM on ESPN +
Spain: 4:30 PM en DAZN 1, DAZN and Movistar+
Mexico: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Chelsea
In Chelsea, the presence of Raheem Sterling stands out. The 28-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team. So far this season, he has six goals in 22 games played, where he has started 20 of them. He has a total of 1611 minutes.
Key player - Manchester City
In Manchester City, the presence of Erling Haaland stands out. The 22-year-old Norwegian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far this season, he has 27 goals in 22 games played, where he has started 20 of them. He has 1726 minutes in total.
Manchester City vs Chelsea history
These two teams have met 171 times. The statistics are in favor of Chelsea, who have come out victorious on 69 occasions, while Manchester City have won on 62 occasions, leaving a balance of 40 draws.
In the FA Cup...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the FA Cup, we count seven duels, where the numbers are in favor of Manchester City with four victories, while Chelsea won the remaining three games.
If we take into account the times Manchester City has played Chelsea at home in the FA Cup, there are three matches, where the citizens have the advantage with two wins, while the blues were victorious in the other.
Manchester City comes into this match with great momentum, after recently beating Chelsea in a new round of the Premier League. Riyad Mahrez was the scorer of the goal with which the citizens won at the home of the Blues, and remain in the fight for the leadership of the competition. They are currently second with 39 points from 17 games played, five points behind leaders Arsenal.
Now it is time for Pep Guardiola's team to put another trophy between their eyes and start their participation in the FA Cup, hoping that this will not be the only game they play here. In their favor will be the crowd, but it is an aspect that can play against them if they do not know how to handle it and that will be one of the most important challenges for the team not only during this game, but for the rest of the season.