Manchester City vs Chelsea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
7:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Manchester City vs Chelsea live match, as well as the latest information from Etihad Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
6:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

6:50 AMan hour ago

What time is Manchester City vs Chelsea match for FA Cup?

This is the start time of the game Manchester City vs Chelsea of January 8th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 12:30 PM on Star +
Chile: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 10:30 AM on ESPN +
Spain: 4:30 PM en DAZN 1, DAZN and Movistar+
Mexico: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +

6:45 AMan hour ago

Key player - Chelsea

In Chelsea, the presence of Raheem Sterling stands out. The 28-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team. So far this season, he has six goals in 22 games played, where he has started 20 of them. He has a total of 1611 minutes.

6:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Manchester City

In Manchester City, the presence of Erling Haaland stands out. The 22-year-old Norwegian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far this season, he has 27 goals in 22 games played, where he has started 20 of them. He has 1726 minutes in total.

6:35 AM2 hours ago

Manchester City vs Chelsea history

These two teams have met 171 times. The statistics are in favor of Chelsea, who have come out victorious on 69 occasions, while Manchester City have won on 62 occasions, leaving a balance of 40 draws.

In the FA Cup...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the FA Cup, we count seven duels, where the numbers are in favor of Manchester City with four victories, while Chelsea won the remaining three games.

If we take into account the times Manchester City has played Chelsea at home in the FA Cup, there are three matches, where the citizens have the advantage with two wins, while the blues were victorious in the other.

6:30 AM2 hours ago

Chelsea

Chelsea comes into this match with a thirst for revenge after what happened recently when they lost at home to Manchester City in the Premier League. For the team coached by Graham Potter, the FA Cup is an important challenge, taking into account that it may be the shortest way to celebrate a title this season and that the fight for the Premier League seems to be a little distant, however, they will have to generate a string of good results if they do not want to run the risk of not playing in European tournaments, even if there is half a season to go.
6:25 AM2 hours ago

Manchester City

Manchester City comes into this match with great momentum, after recently beating Chelsea in a new round of the Premier League. Riyad Mahrez was the scorer of the goal with which the citizens won at the home of the Blues, and remain in the fight for the leadership of the competition. They are currently second with 39 points from 17 games played, five points behind leaders Arsenal.

Now it is time for Pep Guardiola's team to put another trophy between their eyes and start their participation in the FA Cup, hoping that this will not be the only game they play here. In their favor will be the crowd, but it is an aspect that can play against them if they do not know how to handle it and that will be one of the most important challenges for the team not only during this game, but for the rest of the season.

6:20 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium

The Manchester City vs Chelsea match will be played at the Etihad Stadium, located in the city of Manchester, England. This venue, inaugurated in 2002, has a capacity for 59,067 spectators.
6:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the FA Cup match: Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo