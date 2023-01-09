Oman vs Yemen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Arabian Gulf Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Oman vs Yemen Live Score Here
Speak, Houses!
''We are here to play a tournament, not a match. qualification for the World Cup, and this tournament is the best. This is a first step, but if we're lucky, the Gulf Cup can be won, and if it doesn't happen, there's no problem, because the competitors also aim to win. p>
“I did not feel any pressure on the players; the best that could have been done was done, but it is enough that the players acted without any pressure.”
“We have players like Baish, Jabbar and Hussein Ali in 10ª position in addition to Alaa Abbas”
''I don’t feel like talking about a player who isn’t playing. I'm talking about who is present; present, and I have very good elements.''
Likely Oman!
How does Oman arrive?
Speak up, Soukup!
“Don’t just compare names. Other teams have better financial capabilities, regular leagues and stronger preparation programs,”
“Yemen’s players lack match sensitivity. They haven’t played an official or local match in a long time. a year and a half and now we are among the best teams in the Gulf", added Soukup.
“I trust my team, the players work hard and I will be happy if we play with our heads held high and losing, because our capabilities are lower than the rest”.
Probable Yemen!
How does Yemen arrive?
Arabian Gulf Cup
The first edition of the tournament was played in 1970, in Bahrain, when Kuwait won and amended a sequence of four straight titles. Of the 24 editions, Kuwait has won 10 times, followed by Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Iraq with three titles. The current champions are Bahrain, who defeated Saudi Arabia in 2019 to win their first title.
This year's competition attracts great attractions, such as Saudi Arabia, which beat Argentina and played well in the World Cup. Qatar, the team that hosted the last edition of the World Cup, is also guaranteed.
The last edition was held in Qatar. in three stadiums: Khalifa International Stadium, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium. The tournament served as a test for the country that hosted the last edition of the biggest football tournament in the world. The tournament was well contested and the semifinals featured balanced games, where Iraq beat Bahrain on penalties and Saudi Arabia defeated the hosts by 1-0.
In the decision, Bahrain beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 with a goal from Al-Romaihi. Ali Mabkhout, from the United Arab Emirates, was the competition's top scorer with five goals.
The 25th edition of the Persian Gulf Cup will be played in Iraq from the 6th of January to the 19th of the same month. There will be eight teams divided into two groups with four teams; In Group A: Iraq, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Oman. In Group B, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and United Arab Emirates. Two from each quadrangular qualify, disputing a single game semifinal until the decision. Only two stadiums will host. The Basra International Stadium, with a capacity of 65,000 fans and the Al-Minaa Olympic Stadium, which has 30,000 available seats.