Tijuana vs Cruz Azul LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

Tune in here Xolos vs Cruz Azul in Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Xolos vs Cruz Azul match in the Liga MX.
What time is Xolos vs Cruz Azul match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Xolos vs Cruz Azul of January 08th, in several countries:
México: 21:10 horas CDMX
Argentina: 00:10 horas
Chile: 00:10 horas
Colombia: 21:10 horas
Perú: 21:10 horas
EE.UU.: 22:10 horas ET
Ecuador: 21:10 horas
Uruguay: 22:10 horas
Where and how to watch Xolos vs Cruz Azul live and in real time
The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports
If you want to watch Xolos vs Cruz Azul in streaming you can watch it on Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Xolos and Cementeros have faced each other on 24 occasions, leaving 5 wins for the team from the border, 8 draws and 11 victories for La Máquina, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and put the scales on their side and on the other to close the gap and shorten the bad streak.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 encounters between these two teams, 3 wins have gone to La máquina, while the Xolos have only 1 win, a somewhat even balance and not very favorable for the border team, as they have only one draw.
Cruz Azul 1-2 Tijuana, 17 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 2-0 Tijuana, 8 Jan, 2022, Liga MX
Tijuana 0-1 Cruz Azul, 3 Oct, 2021, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 1-1 Tijuana, 1 May, 2021, Liga MX
Tijuana 1-2 Cruz Azul, 13 Sep, 2020, Liga MX
How is Xolos coming?
The locals come from a 2-2 draw against Leon in their last Liga MX match, having in their last 5 matches, 0 wins, 3 draws and 2 defeats, so they can't continue with the confidence in this start and get to have hope. León 2-2 Tijuana, 2 Oct, 2022, Liga MX Tijuana 1-1 Necaxa, 18 Sep, 2022, Liga MX Pachuca 6-1 Tijuana, 11 Sep, 2022, Liga MX Tijuana 1-2 Guadalajara, 7 Sep, 2022, Liga MX Atlético San Luis 0-0 Tijuana, 1 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
How is Cruz Azul doing?
The visitors lost 3-0 against Monterrey in the previous Liga MX match, but in their last 5 matches they have a very good streak, with 1 draw, 1 loss and 3 wins. Monterrey 3-0 Cruz Azul, 15 Oct, 2022, Liga MX Cruz Azul 0-0 Monterrey, 12 Oct, 2022, Liga MX Cruz Azul 1-0 Leon, 8 Oct, 2022, Liga MX Cruz Azul 2-1 Guadalajara, 1 Oct, 2022, Liga MX Pumas UNAM 1-2 Cruz Azul, 18 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Watch out for this Xolos player
Lisandro López, 33 year old Argentinean forward, has been in charge of being the scorer of his team in the last seasons, his performance in the team has been good, in 24 games played he scored 6 goals, so the player needs to open the tournament in a better way, having a great option in this beginning and fight for a place for the goal scorer's title.
Watch out for this Cruz Azul player
Juan Escobar, 27 year old Paraguayan central defender has been in charge of being the scorer of the Cementeros in the last season after the departure of Santi Giménez, his performance in the team has been good, in 31 games played he scored 5 goals, despite being in the lower part of the team, he has been able to stand out and be crucial in the defense and in the front, being the best scorer of the team in the last season.
Wins the Sky Cup
Cruz Azul won 2-0 against Chivas in the final of the Sky Cup and the red and white team, despite having the upper hand at times, did not lower their arms and could not get the goal that would give them the victory, while the Cementeros won again in this Cup and continue with their favorable streak over the flock, adding one more title to their trophy cabinet and being the two-time champion of this tournament, in the last edition they won the trophy and want this title to be a great start for this tournament.