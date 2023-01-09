Santos vs Tigres LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Santos vs Tigres match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Santos vs Tigres of January 08th, in several countries:
México: 19:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 22:00 horas
Chile: 22:00 horas
Colombia: 19:00 horas
Perú: 19:00 horas
EE.UU.: 20:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 19:00 horas
Uruguay: 20:00 horas
Paraguay: 20:00 horas
España: 03:00 horas
Where and how to watch Santos vs Tigres live and in real time
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN
If you want to watch Santos vs Tigres in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Guerreros and Tigres have faced each other on 68 occasions, with 19 wins for the Laguneros, 25 draws and 24 victories for the universitarios, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and put the balance on their side and on the other to close the gap and shorten the bad streak.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 3 wins have gone to the Laguneros, while Tigres have only 1 win, a somewhat even balance and not very favorable for the border team, as they have only one draw.
Tigres UANL 2-0 Santos, 14 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 1-3 Santos, 22 Jun, 2022, Friendly match
Santos 1-1 Tigres UANL, 12 Jan, 2022, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 1-0 Santos, 28 Nov, 2021, Liga MX
Santos 2-1 Tigres UANL, 25 Nov, 2021, Liga MX
How are Santos coming?
The locals come from losing 1-2 against Toluca in their last Liga MX match, having in their last 5 matches, 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, so they can't continue with confidence in this start and get to have hope.
Santos 1-2 Toluca, 16 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Toluca 4-3 Santos, 13 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Santos 3-0 Mazatlan FC, 2 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Santos 2-0 FC Juárez, 18 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
América 3-3 Santos, 14 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
How are Tigres doing?
The visitors lost 2-1 to Pachuca in the previous Liga MX match, but in their last 5 matches they have a very good streak, with 0 draws, 2 defeats and 3 wins.
Pachuca 2-1 Tigres UANL, 16 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 1-0 Pachuca, 13 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 2-0 Necaxa, 8 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Atletico San Luis 0-3 Tigres UANL, 1 Oct, 2022, MX League
Puebla 2-1 Tigres UANL, 16 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Watch out for this Santos player
Harold Preciado, 28 year old Colombian striker, has been in charge of being the scorer of his team in the last seasons, his performance in the team has been good, in 33 games played he scored 13 goals, so the player needs to open the tournament in a better way, having a great option in this beginning and fight for a place for the goal scorer's title.
Watch out for this Tigres player
André Pierre-Gignac, 37-year-old French center forward, has been the goal scorer for the felines in the last season, always at the top, fighting for the scoring title, his performance in the team has been good, in 40 games played he scored 25 goals, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to stand out and be crucial, being the best goal scorer of the team in the last season.
Denies interest
Carlos Acevedo is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX, having several crucial interventions, this has earned him the fans' consideration for the national team, even though he was not called by the tricolor coach, now this has earned him an option after the departure of Guillermo Ochoa.
Acevedo has already made a statement on the matter and is clear about whether there really is interest or not.
"They are still rumors. There are always rumors during this time of the year. Today, I am very happy at Santos, I am very excited about the new tournament. I am working hard to give results to my club," he said.
