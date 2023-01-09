Saudi Arabia vs Iraq LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gulf Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Saudi Arabia vs Iraq in Gulf Cup?
If you want to watch the match Saudi Arabia vs Iraq it can be followed on TV through ESPN +
What time is the Saudi Arabia vs Iraq Gulf Cup match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 8:15 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:15 hrs.
Brazil: 11:15 hrs.
Chile: 10:15 hrs.
Colombia: 10:15 hrs.
Ecuador: 10:15 hrs.
Spain: 17:15 hrs.
Mexico: 10:15 hrs.
Paraguay: 11:15 hrs.
Peru: 10:15 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:15 hrs.
England: 16: 15 hrs.
USA: 11:15 hrs.
Australia: 01:15 hrs.
India: 19:30 hrs.
Watch out for this player in Iraq
Ayman Hussein is the reference point up front for this national team. He started Iraq's first match in the Gulf Cup and has four goals and an assist for Al Markhiya this season.
Watch out for this player in Saudi Arabia
Sumayhan Alnabit scored in the first match of the group stage to put his team ahead. The Al Taawon midfielder has scored twice this season 2022/23.
How does Iraq arrive?
Iraq was left out of the World Cup after finishing third in the group stage of the World Cup qualifiers with nine points. The rest of the year was used to play several friendlies. In their first match of the Gulf Cup, they were held to a goalless draw against Oman and are currently third in Group A.
How does Saudi Arabia arrive?
The national team arrives after playing in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where they caused a surprise by defeating Argentina in the first match of the group stage. However, they were eliminated after losing to Poland and Mexico. In this tournament they beat Yemen in the first match by 0-2 and right now they are the leaders of group A with three points.
Background
A total of 31 times these two teams have met with a favorable balance for the Iraqi team that has won 14 times, 10 times the Saudi Arabian team has won, while the other seven matches ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in 2018 in a friendly match that ended in a 1-1 draw. While since 2017 they have not faced each other in an official match and it was in the qualifiers for the World Cup in which Saudi Arabia won by the minimum.
Venue: The match will be played at the Basra International Stadium, a stadium located in Iraq that was inaugurated in 2013 and has a capacity of 65,227 spectators.
Preview of the match
Saudi Arabia and Iraq will meet in the group stage of the Gulf Cup, both teams are in Group A along with Oman and Yemen.
