Oxford United vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup 2023
Image: Goal

11:00 AM2 hours ago

Oxford United vs Arsenal Live Score in FA Cup 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Oxford United vs Arsenal match for the FA Cup 2023 on VAVEL US.
10:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Oxford United vs Arsenal match for FA Cup 2023?

This is the start time of the game Oxford United vs Arsenal of January 9th in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN and ESPN Plus

Spain: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Mexico: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

10:50 AM2 hours ago

Last games Oxford United vs Arsenal

Due to the fact that they are clubs in different categories, this will be the first time they will meet and make their debut in the FA Cup, so the Gunners will be visiting this venue for the first time.
10:45 AM2 hours ago

Key Player Arsenal

Given the absence of Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal does not seem to miss the Brazilian for the time being, as the Machine is still on and in some way or another they have found a way to score goals. One of the key players in this restart of the season has been Gabriel Martinelli, who had an outstanding performance in Qatar 2022 and who wants to establish himself as one of the important men in Mikel Arteta's team.
Foto: Arsenal
Image: Arsenal
10:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player Oxford United

Facing an intense game in their own goal, goalkeeper Edward Mcginty is expected to have a lot of activity under the three posts and his saves will be key for the modest Oxford United team to make one of the big surprises in the FA Cup.
10:35 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Arsenal

1 Aaron Ramsdale, 6 Gabriel, 12 William Saliba, 35 Oleksandr Zinchenko, 4 Ben White, 5 Thomas Partey, 34 Granit Xhaka, 8 Martin Ødegaard, 14 Edward Nketiah, 11 Gabriel Martinelli, 7 Bukayo Saka.
10:30 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Oxford United

21 Edward Mcginty, 2 Sam Long, 5 Elliott Moore, 16 Ciaron Brown, 33 Djavan Anderson, 18 Marcus McGuane, 8 Cameron Brannagan, 14 Lewis Bate, 9 Matt Taylor, 27 Tyler Goodrham, 30 Yanic Wildschut.
10:25 AM2 hours ago

Arsenal: avoiding surprises

After the dominance they are having in the Premier League and will be looking to get back to winning a league title, Arsenal will be looking to move forward in the FA Cup and go without overconfidence to avoid any surprises.
10:20 AM2 hours ago

Oxford United: to pull off a shock

It is this type of tournament where teams from lower categories, such as Oxford United, try to make a splash and prove that they have the level to fight the best in the Premier League. Oxford plays in Football League One and is in 14th place, mid-table overall, out of 24 teams.
10:15 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Oxford United vs Arsenal match will be played at the Osnael- Kassam Stadium, in Oxford, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
10:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the FA Cup 2023: Oxford United vs Arsenal!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
