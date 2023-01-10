Newcastle vs Leicester LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Carabao Cup Match
Everything you need to know about this match of the EFL Cup is on VAVEL USA.
How to watch Newcastle United vs Leicester City: Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: Tuesday, January 10

USA Time: 15:00 p.m. ET

USA TV channel (English): ESPN+

USA TV channel (Spanish): No options

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Last lineup Newcastle

Dubravka, Manquillo, Lascelles, Botman, Lewis, Longstaff, Anderson, Joelinton, Richie, Murphy, Isak.
Last lineup Leicester

Leno, Tete, Tosin, Robinson, Ream, Palhinha, Reed, Andreas, De Cordova-Reid, Mitrovic, Willian.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?

To be confirmed
How does Leicester arrive?

On the other hand, Leicester, managed by Brendan Rodgers, is still unable to find the consistency with which it was champion of the Premier League in 2016. Currently, The Foxes are located in the middle of the table of their local league, specifically in the 13th position with 17 points, only two above the relegation zone, so they have to start finding their best soccer form and what better than with a title in the EFL Cup. Leicester is coming off a narrow win over Gillingham in the FA Cup.

How does Newcastle arrive?

Newcastle, managed by Eddie Howe, has had a good tournament in the current edition of the Premier League since they had not been protagonists in the English league for a long time. Currently, the Magpies are in third place in their local league with 32 points, only behind Arsenal and Manchester City and above teams such as Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool, among others. Newcastle want to take advantage of the good tournament in the Premier League and reflect it also in the EFL Cup. In their most recent match, the Black and Whites drew 0-0 against Leeds.

Quarterfinals

It's back to business in England! And this time the EFL, or better known for sponsorship purposes, the Carabao Cup is back with its quarter-final stage. The St James Park Stadium will witness this clash between Newcastle United and Leicester City, two teams that live very different realities at least in the Premier League, but this time, they will have the opportunity to continue advancing in this English soccer competition.
The match will be played at the Stadium St James Park

The Newcastle - Leicester match will be played at St. James Park Stadium, in Newcastle, England. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 pm (ET).
Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 EFL Cup match: Newcastle vs Leicester Live Updates! 

My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!

