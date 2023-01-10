Pachuca vs Puebla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023
Image: VAVEL

6:00 PMan hour ago

5:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Pachuca vs Puebla match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Pachuca vs Puebla of January 9th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:10 AM on Claro Sports

Bolivia: 11:10 PM on Claro Sports

Brazil: 12:10 AM on Claro Sports

Chile: 12:10 AM on Claro Sports

Costa Rica: 9:10 PM on Claro Sports

Colombia: 10:10 PM on Claro Sports

Ecuador: 10:10 PM on Claro Sports

United States (ET): 10:10 PM on TUDN and ViX

Spain: 4:10 AM on Claro Sports

Mexico: 9:10 PM on Fox Sports, Fox Sports Premium, Marca Claro and Claro Sports

Paraguay: 12:10 AM on Claro Sports

Peru: 10:10 PM on Claro Sports

Uruguay: 12:10 AM on Claro Sports

5:50 PM2 hours ago

Last games Pachuca vs Puebla

In the last five matches, Puebla have had a clear dominance with a balance of four wins and one loss, although a couple of years ago they were surprised and lost 3-1, a situation they will seek to avoid this Monday.

Puebla 2-2 Pachuca, Apertura 2022

Pachuca 1-0 Puebla, Clausura 2021

Puebla 1-2 Pachuca, Apertura 2021

Pachuca 1-3 Puebla, Clausura 2021

Puebla 0-1 Pachuca, Apertura 2020

5:45 PM2 hours ago

Key Player Puebla

He has been one of the best players since he arrived at La Franja due to his solvency and saves under the three posts, which is why Paraguayan Antony Silva will have to be at his best to get a positive result from a complicated field.
5:40 PM2 hours ago

Key player Pachuca

Last season's goal scorer wants to repeat for this championship, which is why Argentine Nicolás Ibáñez will be one of the elements to follow not only for this match, but also throughout the Clausura 2023, where he has been a guarantee of goals since he arrived in Mexican soccer.
Foto: Mexsport
Image: Mexsport
5:35 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Puebla

1 Antony Silva, 12 Israel Reyes, 21 Gastón Silva, 5 Diego de Buen, 26 Ivo Vázquez, 204 Emilio Martínez, 10 Federico Mancuello, 14 Pablo Parra, 20 Maximiliano Araujo, 22 Jordi Cortizo, 15 Guillermo Martínez.
5:30 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Pachuca

5 Óscar Ustari, 23 Óscar Murillo, 22 Gustavo Cabral, 85 Mauricio Isais, 2 Kevin Álvarez, 6 Víctor Guzmán, 24 Luis Chávez, 10 Érick Sánchez, 7 Nicolás Ibáñez, 30 Romario Ibarra, 19 Paulino De La Fuente.
5:25 PM2 hours ago

Puebla: a new era

After the departure of Nicolás Larcamón and the arrival of coach Eduardo Arce, La Franja del Puebla wants to continue qualifying for the Liguillas and end the long streak of not being able to win the title, although the outlook does not look so encouraging due to some important departures, such as that of Maxi Araujo, who left for Toluca.
5:20 PM2 hours ago

Pachuca: to crown for the first time

The reigning champions of Mexican soccer, the Tuzos del Pachuca, are making their debut after a few months and will be looking to do so on the right foot, under a project led by Guillermo Almada, who has been very solid in his first year as coach and who has the task of not slowing down and continuing to place the team from the Bella Airosa among the best in Liga MX.
5:15 PM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Pachuca vs Puebla match will be played at the Hidalgo Stadium, in Pachuca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:10 pm ET.
5:10 PM2 hours ago

