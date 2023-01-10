Pachuca vs Puebla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Pachuca vs Puebla Live Score in Liga MX 2023
What time is Pachuca vs Puebla match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Pachuca vs Puebla of January 9th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:10 AM on Claro Sports
Bolivia: 11:10 PM on Claro Sports
Brazil: 12:10 AM on Claro Sports
Chile: 12:10 AM on Claro Sports
Costa Rica: 9:10 PM on Claro Sports
Colombia: 10:10 PM on Claro Sports
Ecuador: 10:10 PM on Claro Sports
United States (ET): 10:10 PM on TUDN and ViX
Spain: 4:10 AM on Claro Sports
Mexico: 9:10 PM on Fox Sports, Fox Sports Premium, Marca Claro and Claro Sports
Paraguay: 12:10 AM on Claro Sports
Peru: 10:10 PM on Claro Sports
Uruguay: 12:10 AM on Claro Sports
Last games Pachuca vs Puebla
In the last five matches, Puebla have had a clear dominance with a balance of four wins and one loss, although a couple of years ago they were surprised and lost 3-1, a situation they will seek to avoid this Monday.
Puebla 2-2 Pachuca, Apertura 2022
Pachuca 1-0 Puebla, Clausura 2021
Puebla 1-2 Pachuca, Apertura 2021
Pachuca 1-3 Puebla, Clausura 2021
Puebla 0-1 Pachuca, Apertura 2020
Key Player Puebla
He has been one of the best players since he arrived at La Franja due to his solvency and saves under the three posts, which is why Paraguayan Antony Silva will have to be at his best to get a positive result from a complicated field.
Key player Pachuca
Last season's goal scorer wants to repeat for this championship, which is why Argentine Nicolás Ibáñez will be one of the elements to follow not only for this match, but also throughout the Clausura 2023, where he has been a guarantee of goals since he arrived in Mexican soccer.
Last lineup Puebla
1 Antony Silva, 12 Israel Reyes, 21 Gastón Silva, 5 Diego de Buen, 26 Ivo Vázquez, 204 Emilio Martínez, 10 Federico Mancuello, 14 Pablo Parra, 20 Maximiliano Araujo, 22 Jordi Cortizo, 15 Guillermo Martínez.
Last lineup Pachuca
5 Óscar Ustari, 23 Óscar Murillo, 22 Gustavo Cabral, 85 Mauricio Isais, 2 Kevin Álvarez, 6 Víctor Guzmán, 24 Luis Chávez, 10 Érick Sánchez, 7 Nicolás Ibáñez, 30 Romario Ibarra, 19 Paulino De La Fuente.
Puebla: a new era
After the departure of Nicolás Larcamón and the arrival of coach Eduardo Arce, La Franja del Puebla wants to continue qualifying for the Liguillas and end the long streak of not being able to win the title, although the outlook does not look so encouraging due to some important departures, such as that of Maxi Araujo, who left for Toluca.
Pachuca: to crown for the first time
The reigning champions of Mexican soccer, the Tuzos del Pachuca, are making their debut after a few months and will be looking to do so on the right foot, under a project led by Guillermo Almada, who has been very solid in his first year as coach and who has the task of not slowing down and continuing to place the team from the Bella Airosa among the best in Liga MX.
The Kick-off
The Pachuca vs Puebla match will be played at the Hidalgo Stadium, in Pachuca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:10 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Pachuca vs Puebla!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.