Manchester United vs Charlton Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match
Photo: VAVEL

What time is Manchester United vs Charlton match for Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Manchester United vs Charlton of 10th January in several countries:

Where to watch Manchester United vs Chalrton around the world?

Country

Start date

Local time

TV CHANNELS AND STREAMS

United States

January 10, 2023

15:00

ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

January 10, 2023

17:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

January 10, 2023

16:00

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

January 10, 2023

17:00

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

January 10, 2023

17:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

January 10, 2023

15:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

January 10, 2023

15:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

January 10, 2023

21:00 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

January 10, 2023

14:00

Star +

Peru

January 10, 2023

15:00 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
Watch out for this Charlton player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the iconic center forward, Miles Leaburn. The English striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as he knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Charlton.
Charlton's final line-up:

A. Maynard-Brewer; S. Sessegnon, L. Ness, R. Innis, S. Clare; S. Fraser, G. Dobson, A. Morgan; C. Blackett, M. Leaburn, J. Rak-Sakyi.
Watch out for this Manchester United player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the iconic center forward of the red devil's, anthony martial. The English striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert because like a Red Devil, Anthony Martial knows how to slip between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Manchester United.

Last Manchester United line-up:

D. De Gea; Diogo Dalot, R. Varane, L. Shaw, T. Malacia; Casemiro, C. Eriksen; Antony, B. Fernandes, M. Rashford; A. Martial. 
Background:

Manchester United and Charlton have met on a total of 59 occasions (38 wins for Manchester United, 11 draws, 10 wins for Charlton) where the scales are tipped in favor of the home side. In terms of goals, Manchester United have the advantage with 123 goals scored, while Charlton have scored only 61 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 27 of the 2006/07 Premier League season where Manchester United beat Charlton 2-0.
About the Stadium

Old Trafford Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in England and is located in the city of Manchester, with a capacity for 76,000 spectators, it is also known as "the theater of dreams". It is the current home of Manchester United, a team that plays in the English First Division or popularly known as Premier League.

The stadium has hosted FA Cup semi-finals, England matches, matches in the 1966 World Cup, Euro 1996 and the 2003 Champions League Final, as well as the Rugby League Super League Grand Final and the final of two Rugby League World Cups.

They came back and with everything

On the other hand, Manchester United returned with everything to the Premier League after having started the first part of the season with a regular performance and with little effectiveness in the campaign, however, since the return of the leagues after the World Cup, Manchester United has managed to overcome adversity and position itself in Premier League positions, as well as remain alive in the FA Cup and the Europa League, so to continue with hopes in this competition will not be the exception.
Aiming to surprise both home and away

For its part, Charlton wants to surprise all and sundry in this Carabao Cup tie and stay alive in the League Cup, making history in soccer because despite currently playing in the third division of England or Football League Championship and positioned in low positions, Charlton know that this is a unique opportunity to boost the morale of the team and strengthen the confidence of all teammates to not only eliminate Manchester United, but to give them the chance to turn the season around and miraculously get into the Playoffs in order to return to the Premier League next season.
The Carabao Cup returns

After such a long wait, the excitement of the Carabao Cup returns to England to define the four teams that will reach the final four in the quest to reach Wembley Stadium with the intention of being crowned as the new champion of the competition. It has been a long road for both teams, being challenging and full of challenges that they have had to overcome to stay alive and reach this stage. On the one hand, Manchester City dreams of having their dream comeback, conquering everything they can in England and taking the UEFA Europa League, on the other hand, Charlton wants to close mouths and put a blow of authority on the table by eliminating a first division team and demonstrate that third division teams can also conquer major tournaments such as the Carabao Cup.
Kick-off time

The Manchester United vs Charlton match will be played at Old Trafford, in Manchester, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Carabao Cup: Manchester United vs Charlton!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
