Manchester United vs Charlton Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Manchester United vs Charlton Live Score
What time is Manchester United vs Charlton match for Premier League Match?
|
Where to watch Manchester United vs Chalrton around the world?
|
Country
|
Start date
|
Local time
|
TV CHANNELS AND STREAMS
|
United States
|
January 10, 2023
|
15:00
ET
|
Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.
|
Argentina
|
January 10, 2023
|
17:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Bolivia
|
January 10, 2023
|
16:00
|
Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.
|
Brazil
|
January 10, 2023
|
17:00
|
WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.
|
Chile
|
January 10, 2023
|
17:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Colombia
|
January 10, 2023
|
15:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Ecuador
|
January 10, 2023
|
15:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Spain
|
January 10, 2023
|
21:00
|
DAZN y Movistar +
|
Mexico
|
January 10, 2023
|
14:00
|
Star +
|
Peru
|
January 10, 2023
|
15:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
Watch out for this Charlton player:
Charlton's final line-up:
Watch out for this Manchester United player:
Last Manchester United line-up:
Background:
About the Stadium
The stadium has hosted FA Cup semi-finals, England matches, matches in the 1966 World Cup, Euro 1996 and the 2003 Champions League Final, as well as the Rugby League Super League Grand Final and the final of two Rugby League World Cups.