Thailand vs Malaysia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric AFF Cup 2022

What time is the match between Thailand vs Malaysia?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA (ET): 7:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player in Malaysia
Faisal Halim is the team's top scorer in this tournament with four goals. The 24-year-old midfielder comes from scoring in the first leg to give his side the advantage in the first leg of the semifinals.
Watch out for this player in Thailand
Teerasil Dangda is currently the tournament's top scorer with five goals and two assists. The 34-year-old striker currently plays for Pathum United where he has scored five goals and provided two assists.
How does Malaysia arrive?
How does Thailand arriveMalaysia comes from playing two friendlies during this 2022 in which they defeated Maldives and Cambodia. During the month of September they disputed the King Cup in which they defeated Thailand in the semifinals in the penalty shootout, although they lost in the penalty shootout in the final against Tajikistan. They also qualified for the AFC Asian Cup this year by finishing second in the group with six points and the third best second place. In their first match of this tournament they defeated Myanmar by the minimum, in their second match they defeated Laos 5-0, while they were thrashed by Vietnam. They beat Vietnam in the last matchday to secure their place in the semifinal as second in Group B. They will have to defend the result of the first leg after winning a goal by the minimum;
How does Thailand arrive?
The Thai national team has played two friendlies in the month of December in which they beat Burma 6-0 but in the last one they lost by the minimum against Chinese Taipei (0-1). In September they played in the Kings Cup where they lost in the semifinals in the penalty shootout against Malaysia but won in the bronze medal match against Trinidad and Tobago. They will be in the Asian Cup after finishing second in Group C with six points, but finished among the top five runners-up to qualify for the Asian tournament. They won the first two matches of the Mitsubishi Cup in style after defeating Brunei and the Philippines, drew against Indonesia and closed the group stage with a win over Cambodia to finish top of Group A with 10 points. The reigning champions need to come from behind to claim a place in the final;
Background
In the confrontations between Malaysia and Thailand, the former has a favorable balance with 34 victories, while 28 times Malaysia has won the remaining clashes have ended in a draw. In the first leg, Malaysia won by the minimum thanks to Halim's goal.They already met in the semifinals in the AFF championship in 2018 in a global in which ended in a 2-2 draw and which ended up giving the qualification to Malaysia by the away goal advantage.
Venue: The match will be played at the Thammasat Stadium, located in Bangkok, which was inaugurated in 1998 and has a capacity of 25,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Thailand and Malaysia will meet in the second leg of the semifinals of the Mitsubishi Electric AFF 2022 Cup. It should be remembered that the first leg match ended 1-0 in favor of the Malaysian team;
