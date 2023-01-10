Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Dusseldorf LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Dusseldorf
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Dusseldorf as well as the latest information from the Ciudad Deportiva La Dama de Noche.
How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Dusseldorf?
If you want to watch the match Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Dusseldorf live you can't follow it on TV;
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the match Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Dusseldorf?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
México: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10: 00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs
EEUU:10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player at Fortuna Dusseldorf
Dawid Kownacki has seven goals and seven assists this season, six of them in Bundesliga 2. The 25-year-old striker has not scored since matchday 14, last October 29, to give his team the victory;
Watch out for this player at Borussia Dortmund
Youssoufa Moukoko arrives after playing the Qatar 2022 World Cup with the German national team where he only played one minute. The young player of only 18 years old has six goals and five assists this season.
How does Fortuna Dusseldorf arrive?
Fortuna Dusseldorf, who lost their last two games in Bundesliga 2, are coming off the back of two friendly matches, first against Graafschap and then against Meppen. In the classification of the national competition they are in seventh position with 26 points, seven points away from the Playoffs for promotion and eight points away from the direct promotion to the Bundesliga.
How are Borussia Dortmund coming along?
The team coached by Terzic comes after two consecutive defeats in the Bundesliga. In their most recent match they were beaten 4-2 by Borussia Monchegladbach. They are currently in sixth place with 25 points, just two points behind the Champions League places. In the European competition, they are already facing Chelsea in the round of 16. Meanwhile, they are taking advantage of the break for the Qatar 2022 World Cup to play several friendlies, in which they won 2-7 against Lion City and 1-4 against Johor DT, while in November they lost by the minimum against the Vietnam National Team. They closed 2022 by beating Bucharest and losing to Fiorentina in a triangular match.
Background
In the confrontations between Borussia Dortmund and Fortuna Dusseldorf has a favorable balance the first of them with 37 victories, while 27 times has won the Fortuna Dusseldorf. 13 times the match has ended in a draw. The last time these two teams have met was last June 2020, when the match ended 0-1 in favor of Borussia Dortmund. In 2019, they met in a friendly match in which Dortmund won 3-2.
Venue: The match will be played at the Ciudad Deportiva La Dama de Noche, located in Marbella and has a capacity for 3,000 people.
Preview of the match
Borussia Dortmund and Fortuna Dusseldorf will meet in a friendly match to take advantage of the standstill in Germany;
Borussia Dortmund and Fortuna Dusseldorf will meet in a friendly match to take advantage of the standstill in Germany
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.