United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Arabian Gulf Cup Match

''We had a good game, we tried to keep up with Qatar, both goals were mistakes, we improved in the second half, but we suffered from problems with scoring, and in training we solved that problem. The goals will come as long as we create opportunities.''
''It is a good question. We are working to build a team for the future. We have a lot of players between the ages of 21 and 22 who are competing in a tournament for the first time. This does not mean that we will not offer anything, but the main objective is to gain experience. The tournament is difficult for everyone and cannot be predicted.''
“We are preparing well and hope to achieve a positive result”.
“The UAE are a good team; they have a professional league; we need sporting stability in Kuwait; the technical commission and the federation are in fact new; and, God willing, with time we gain experience.”
''I said that the level was not good, there was a fighting spirit in the 25 minutes, and then there were positioning problems, and I won't talk about the past again. The important thing now is get up and work to change the image. Ambition is high. write a new story with the Emirates, and defeat will make us work harder.''
''As a coach, training cannot be revealed, but as the Kuwait coach is doing well. With us, Fabio is here. in the process of recovery, he can participate, and Majed Hassan has suffered for a while and is doing well. If you are receiving treatment, perhaps both will be present at the meeting.''
“Kuwait have good players; they spread the ball well; they have not lost focus even with the defeat; we have to concentrate during the match; easy lack of organization after conceding the first goal, but it will be done. What does this have to do with the spirit of the players, winning?” It requires the availability of a group of things. Difficult times require us not to be so bad. The leaders of the Federation know that we have ambition and will spare no effort. Now the focus is on work to achieve the desired results.''
“We turned the page on the last meeting, we know the importance of the next meeting and we will do our best to win.”
“We have to record a story for ourselves; we are well prepared; advice; and we will do our best to win.”
Arabian Gulf Cup
The first edition of the tournament was played in 1970, in Bahrain, when Kuwait won and amended a sequence of four straight titles. Of the 24 editions, Kuwait has won 10 times, followed by Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Iraq with three titles. The current champions are Bahrain, who defeated Saudi Arabia in 2019 to win their first title.
This year's competition attracts great attractions, such as Saudi Arabia, which beat Argentina and played well in the World Cup. Qatar, the team that hosted the last edition of the World Cup, is also guaranteed.
The last edition was held in Qatar. in three stadiums: Khalifa International Stadium, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium. The tournament served as a test for the country that hosted the last edition of the biggest football tournament in the world. The tournament was well contested and the semifinals featured balanced games, where Iraq beat Bahrain on penalties and Saudi Arabia defeated the hosts by 1-0.
In the decision, Bahrain beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 with a goal from Al-Romaihi. Ali Mabkhout, from the United Arab Emirates, was the competition's top scorer with five goals.
The 25th edition of the Persian Gulf Cup will be played in Iraq from the 6th of January to the 19th of the same month. There will be eight teams divided into two groups with four teams; In Group A: Iraq, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Oman. In Group B, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and United Arab Emirates. Two from each quadrangular qualify, disputing a single game semifinal until the decision. Only two stadiums will host. The Basra International Stadium, with a capacity of 65,000 fans and the Al-Minaa Olympic Stadium, which has 30,000 available seats.