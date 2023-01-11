Monterrey vs River Plate LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Rayados Monterrey vs River Plate live stream.
Where and how to watch Rayados Monterrey vs River Plate live online
Rayados Monterrey vs River Plate can be tuned in from the live streams on Fox Sports App.
What time is the Rayados Monterrey vs River Plate international friendly match?
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Bolivia: 22:00 hours
Brazil: 22:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 8:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 20:00 hours
Spain: 02:00 hours
United States: 8:00 p.m. PT and 10:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 22:00 hours
Peru: 22:00 hours
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Venezuela: 21:00 hours
Japan: 8:00 p.m.
India: 8:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 8:00 p.m.
South Africa: 8:00 p.m.
Australia: 22:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 21:00 hours
Monterrey Statements
"The points are already lost and cannot be recovered. We must have a very firm attitude. There are very good things and there are things to correct. We will focus on the work we have to do and the corrections we have to make in order to continue to grow and get results".
"Jordi had a successful participation. The little he played, he showed his conditions and characteristics and the reappearance of Duván was very positive. He had been out for 10 months and today he reappears well, without fear and with that ability that characterizes him. We will look to continue to increase confidence and security in his role to get results."
"It's a really normal match, it gives me pleasure to see that many Chivas players are consolidating, that they have matured and that the vision that one had in those elements is already being reflected. Our objectives are still the same, we want to win. in the period I was there, it was very comfortable, but now I'm with Rayados."
"Both are real situations, the most important thing for us is to be convincing, to be a team that defines, we had everything to win the match and we came out of a defeat. We work to reach the opposing goal, not capitalizing on opportunities is something that should keep us attentive, it is easier to define than to create, but we are creating but we are not able to define."
"These are the moments that present themselves, we work two or three days a week on penalties with certain pressures, looking to have some punishment. They are executed correctly, the pressure within the game changes. We will look for the elements that have the ability to define penalties, to have the certainty to define these occasions."
