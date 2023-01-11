Monterrey vs River Plate LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: VAVEL

4:00 PM41 minutes ago

3:55 PMan hour ago

3:50 PMan hour ago

What time is the Rayados Monterrey vs River Plate international friendly match?

This is the kick-off time for the Rayados Monterrey vs River Plate match on January 10, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 22:00 hours

Bolivia: 22:00 hours

Brazil: 22:00 hours

Chile: 22:00 hours

Colombia: 8:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 20:00 hours

Spain: 02:00 hours

United States: 8:00 p.m. PT and 10:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 20:00 hours

Paraguay: 22:00 hours

Peru: 22:00 hours

Uruguay: 22:00 hours

Venezuela: 21:00 hours

Japan: 8:00 p.m.

India: 8:00 p.m. 

Nigeria: 8:00 p.m.

South Africa: 8:00 p.m.

Australia: 22:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 21:00 hours

3:45 PMan hour ago

Monterrey Statements

Víctor Manuel Vucetich spoke after the team's debut at the BBVA: "It's good to have so many options, arrivals and hand-to-hands. However, we have to finish these actions. We must continue to work very hard on our mentality and our strength. I think it is easier to define than to create actions. We are creating, we lack that definition, that's all we need".

"The points are already lost and cannot be recovered. We must have a very firm attitude. There are very good things and there are things to correct. We will focus on the work we have to do and the corrections we have to make in order to continue to grow and get results".

"Jordi had a successful participation. The little he played, he showed his conditions and characteristics and the reappearance of Duván was very positive. He had been out for 10 months and today he reappears well, without fear and with that ability that characterizes him. We will look to continue to increase confidence and security in his role to get results."

"It's a really normal match, it gives me pleasure to see that many Chivas players are consolidating, that they have matured and that the vision that one had in those elements is already being reflected. Our objectives are still the same, we want to win. in the period I was there, it was very comfortable, but now I'm with Rayados."

"Both are real situations, the most important thing for us is to be convincing, to be a team that defines, we had everything to win the match and we came out of a defeat. We work to reach the opposing goal, not capitalizing on opportunities is something that should keep us attentive, it is easier to define than to create, but we are creating but we are not able to define."

"These are the moments that present themselves, we work two or three days a week on penalties with certain pressures, looking to have some punishment. They are executed correctly, the pressure within the game changes. We will look for the elements that have the ability to define penalties, to have the certainty to define these occasions."

3:40 PMan hour ago

How is River Plate coming?

The team's last duel was against Racing in October of last year, in this match River Plate defeated the Argentinean team two goals to one, so in this match they will be looking for a new victory.

3:35 PMan hour ago

How does Monterrey arrive?

Monterrey arrives to this match after a surprise defeat in the first matchday against Chivas by the minimum, a match where Berterame missed a penalty that gave them the tie momentarily. Vucetich's team needs a win to consolidate its position and regain confidence after its first loss.

3:30 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at Estadio Q2.

The Rayados Monterrey vs River Plate match will be played at Q2 Stadium, located in Austin, Texas. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people.
3:25 PMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Rayados Monterrey vs River Plate live stream, corresponding to the international friendly match between these two teams. The match will take place at the Q2 Stadium at 8:00 pm.
VAVEL Logo