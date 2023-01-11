Lorient vs Monaco LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Lorient vs Monaco live on Matchday 18 of Ligue 1, as well as the latest information from the Stade Yves Allainmat. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Lorient vs Monaco live in Ligue 1 match day 18
The Lorient vs Monaco match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Lorient vs Monaco in streaming, it will be available on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Stade du Moustoir
The Lorient stadium is one of the most beautiful stadiums in Ligue 1, it has a capacity of 18 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in July 1959, it will be the field where Monaco and Lorient will face each other in the 18th match day where they will dispute to be in the top places of the general table and to be in European tournaments.
Referee
The central referee, Jerome Brisard, will have his work cut out for him in this 18th match day.
What time is Lorient vs Monaco Ligue 1 match day 18?
This is the kickoff time for the Lorient vs Monaco match on January 11 in several countries:
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 3:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for what is expected to be one of the best games of this 18th round, where the teams are fighting to climb positions in the overall standings.
Background
In the last 13 matches, the record shows 7 wins for Monaco, 3 draws and 3 victories for Lorient, so tomorrow Monaco will be the clear favorite to win, but Lorient will be looking for a surprise in another Ligue 1 match day.
How does Monaco arrive?
Monaco comes from defeating Stade Brestois 1-0 and taking the 3 points to place themselves in 5th position with 33 points and a record of 10 wins, 3 tied games and 4 defeats, they will be looking for the 3 points that would place them in 3rd position, this way these two teams are looking for the victory and the units.
How is Lorient arriving?
In Ligue 1, Lorient comes from defeating Angers 2-1 in a match that was very close but where Lorient managed to get the 3 points that have it currently in 6th position with 31 points and a record of 9 wins, 4 draws and 4 defeats, if they win tomorrow they could reach the 4th position, so the importance of this match.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Lorient vs Monaco match day 18 of Ligue 1. The match will take place at the Stade Yves Allainmat at 14:00.