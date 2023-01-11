Troyes vs Marseille LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Ligue 1 Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Troyes vs Marseille live from Ligue 1 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Troyes vs Marseille live for Matchday 18 of Ligue 1 2022-2023, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Stade de l'Aube. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Troyes vs Marseille online and live from Ligue 1 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Troyes vs Marseille match in various countries:
Argentina: 17 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 16 hours on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 17 hours on Star+
Chile: 5:00 p.m. on Fox Sports, Star+
Colombia: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
USA (ET): 15 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 21 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 14 hours on ESPN
Paraguay: 5:00 p.m. on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 15 hours on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 17 hours on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Dimitri Payet, a must see player!
The Marseille midfielder is one of the great figures of the team and the French team. Last season he was one of the most important players, Payet is one of Marseille's veterans and the main orchestrator of the team's offense. During the Olympique de Marseille season, the midfielder participated in 46 games in all the team's competitions, in these games he scored 16 goals and 13 assists, as well as being part of the squad that participated in the Europa League and the Conference League. His constant participation in the French First Division has made him become one of the most important candidates in France for the 2022 World Cup, for now he is marching with 2 goals and 3 assists.
How does the Marseille arrive?
Olympique de Marseille begins a new stage in Ligue 1 and with the aim of fighting Paris Saint Germain you for you. On this occasion, Marseille has presented 8 signings, in which Pau López, Mattéo Guendouzi, Arkadiuz Milik and Cengiz Ünder stand out. After some losses in the defensive zone, the team is planning a major restructuring but the reinforcements in the rest of the positions is not surprising. Marseille's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in Ligue 1 and in the rest of the French team's competitions. Marseille finished the 2021-2022 season in second place, 15 points behind PSG and leaving points in the two direct confrontations against those from Paris. It is for this reason that the front and the main rear have been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rival and avoiding being left out of the Europa League in the group stage.
Mama Baldé, a must see player!
The Troyes striker is one of the great figures of the team. Last season he was one of the players who presented the greatest development with the team achieving 3 goals and 3 always coming from the bench in 20 games, which is why he continues to establish himself as one of the leaders of the team's attack. Its constant participation in the French First Division has made it become one of the most important benchmarks for the team and that they are fighting to be at the top of Ligue 1. This is the benchmark for Troyes' offense and, for now , March with 7 goals and 4 assists. His connection with Rony Lopes and Wilson Odobert will be essential for the French team to continue with a good rhythm in all its competitions.
How does the Troyes get here?
Troyes continue their season in Ligue 1 with the aim of fighting for you in the middle of the table and seeking to return to international competition. On this occasion, the Trojans have introduced several new recruits, including Savio, Lucien Agoumé, Iké Ugbo, Rony Lopes and Jackson Porozo. Troyes' aspirations are to have a good campaign in Ligue 1 and in the rest of the French team's competitions in order to aspire to a place in a UEFA competition. Troyes finished the 2021-2022 season in fifteenth place, 26 points from a place in the UEFA Conference League, with a record of 9 wins, 11 draws and 18 losses. This is why the front and the main rear have been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rivals and avoiding being left out of the European competition positions. At the moment, they are in the thirteenth position with 18 units, after 4 wins, 6 draws and 7 losses.
Where's the game?
The Stade de l'Aube located in the city of Troyes will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this Ligue 1 season. This stadium has a capacity for 20,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1924.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Troyes vs Marseille match, corresponding to the matchday 18 of Ligue 1 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Stade de l'Aube, at 3:00 p.m.