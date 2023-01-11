Milan vs Torino LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Italian Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Milan vs Torino Live Score
How to watch Milan vs Torino Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 3:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In Paramount +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In Paramount +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Milan vs Torino: match for the in Italian Cup Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Wednesday, january 10, 2023.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Bolivia
|
Wednesday, january 10, 2023.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Brazil
|
Wednesday, january 10, 2023.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Chile
|
Wednesday, january 10, 2023.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Colombia
|
Wednesday, january 10, 2023.
|
15:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Ecuador
|
Wednesday, january 10, 2023.
|
12:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Spain
|
Wednesday, january 10, 2023.
|
20:00 hours
|
In Movistar Liga de Campeones.
|
Canada
|
Wednesday, january 10, 2023.
|
15:00 hours
|
In FuboTV Canada.
|
USA
|
Wednesday, january 10, 2023.
|
15:00 hours
|
In Paramount +.
|
Mexico
|
Wednesday, january 10, 2023.
|
14:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Paraguay
|
Wednesday, january 10, 2023.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Peru
|
Wednesday, january 10, 2023.
|
15:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Uruguay
|
Wednesday, january 10, 2023..
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Venezuela
|
Wednesday, january 10, 2023.
|
16:00 hours
|
In Star.
Last games
- Torino 2-1 Milan | October 30, 2022
- Torino 0-0 Milan | April 10, 2022
- Milan 1-0 Torino | October 27, 2021
- Torino 0-7 Milan | May 12, 2021
- Milan 2-0 Torino | January 9, 2021
Possible line-ups
Torino: Milinkovic Savic, Zima, Schuurs, Buongiorno, Lazaro, Lukic, Linetty, Vojvoda, Randonjic, Vlasic and Sanabria.
Watch out for these players
For Milan in the absence of Ibrahimovic, the Portuguese Rafael Leão is the man in charge of the goals, in 22 games in Champions League and Serie A he has scored 8 goals and 9 assists. He can play as a winger and striker.
How do Torino arrive?
Their next matches will be against Spezia, Fiorentina and Empoli. They will face Milan again next month on February 10. They are currently in 10th position with 23 points.
In addition, they arrive with a low in the defense, with Valentino Lazaro, suffered an injury in a post-traumatic contusive sprain in the knee during the Salernitana match.
How does Milan arrive?
It will not be easy for Milan in these next games, first it will be Torino, but then it will be Lecce, then they will face Inter, the eternal rival in the Italian Super Cup. To close will be Lazio in the league. Currently in the league they are in position 3 with 37 points.
For the Italian coach, Stefano Pioli spoke in conference about how his team should behave in the different competitions and showing themselves ready.
"After 50 days we return to San Siro, we will do it with a lot of illusion, I am seeing positive attitudes in my players, we will be ready to face all the stages that are coming, which are an important step, we want to be a competitive team in all our competitions."