Milan vs Torino LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Italian Cup Match

Milan vs Torino LIVE Updates: Italian Cup Match
Photo: VAVEL

Milan vs Torino Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Milan vs Torino live, as well as the latest information from the San Siro Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams in the round of 16 of the Italian Cup. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Milan vs Torino Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Wednesday, january 10, 2023...

USA Time: 3:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Paramount +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Paramount +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Milan vs Torino: match for the in Italian Cup Match?

This is the start time of the game Milan vs Torino: of Wednesday, january 10, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Wednesday, january 10, 2023.

17:00 hours

In Star.

Bolivia

Wednesday, january 10, 2023.

17:00 hours

 In Star.

Brazil

Wednesday, january 10, 2023.

17:00 hours

 In Star.

Chile

Wednesday, january 10, 2023.

17:00 hours

In Star.

Colombia

Wednesday, january 10, 2023.

15:00 hours

In Star.

Ecuador

Wednesday, january 10, 2023.

12:00 hours

 In Star.

Spain

Wednesday, january 10, 2023.

20:00 hours

 In Movistar Liga de Campeones.

Canada

Wednesday, january 10, 2023.

15:00 hours

 In FuboTV Canada.

USA

Wednesday, january 10, 2023.

15:00 hours

In Paramount +.

Mexico

Wednesday, january 10, 2023.

14:00 hours

 In Star.

Paraguay

 Wednesday, january 10, 2023.

17:00 hours

In Star.

Peru

Wednesday, january 10, 2023.

15:00 hours

In Star.

Uruguay

Wednesday, january 10, 2023..

17:00 hours

 In Star.

Venezuela

Wednesday, january 10, 2023.

16:00 hours

 In Star.
Last games

In the last 5 games between these two squads, Torino in their most recent game to Milan won by 2 goals to 1.
  • Torino 2-1 Milan | October 30, 2022
  • Torino 0-0 Milan | April 10, 2022
  • Milan 1-0 Torino | October 27, 2021
  • Torino 0-7 Milan | May 12, 2021
  • Milan 2-0 Torino | January 9, 2021
Possible line-ups

Milan: Tatarusanu, Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Tonali, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Brahim, Leao, Giroud and Calabria.

Torino: Milinkovic Savic, Zima, Schuurs, Buongiorno, Lazaro, Lukic, Linetty, Vojvoda, Randonjic, Vlasic and Sanabria.

Watch out for these players

Antonio Sanabria is the player to watch for the Toros, the Paraguayan in 13 games has scored 3 goals and 1 assists in the 875 minutes played in both Serie A and Coppa Italia. He only plays in the striker position.

For Milan in the absence of Ibrahimovic, the Portuguese Rafael Leão is the man in charge of the goals, in 22 games in Champions League and Serie A he has scored 8 goals and 9 assists. He can play as a winger and striker.

Photo: AC Milan
How do Torino arrive?

The Torino squad arrives to this round of 16 game against Milan with two consecutive draws and one win in preseason. Against Monza they won in a friendly game by 4 goals to 1. With Hellas Verona they drew by one goal, the same case as with Salernitana.

Their next matches will be against Spezia, Fiorentina and Empoli. They will face Milan again next month on February 10. They are currently in 10th position with 23 points.

In addition, they arrive with a low in the defense, with Valentino Lazaro, suffered an injury in a post-traumatic contusive sprain in the knee during the Salernitana match.

Foto: Torino
How does Milan arrive?

The red-and-black team comes to this game with one defeat, one draw and one win. Milan's return to competition in their last 3 games has been average. With a defeat against PSV by 3 goals. Against Salernitana they won 2 goals to 1. Against Roma they drew 2 goals.

It will not be easy for Milan in these next games, first it will be Torino, but then it will be Lecce, then they will face Inter, the eternal rival in the Italian Super Cup. To close will be Lazio in the league. Currently in the league they are in position 3 with 37 points.

For the Italian coach, Stefano Pioli spoke in conference about how his team should behave in the different competitions and showing themselves ready.

"After 50 days we return to San Siro, we will do it with a lot of illusion, I am seeing positive attitudes in my players, we will be ready to face all the stages that are coming, which are an important step, we want to be a competitive team in all our competitions."

Photo: AC Milan
The Stadium

The home of Milan will be the venue for this Italian Cup game, San Siro is located in Milan, Italy. With a capacity for 80 thousand spectators, with more than 96 years old, having multiple renovations. It is also the home of Inter Milan.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 Italian Cup Milan vs Torino

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo