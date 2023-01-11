Porto vs Arouca LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch Portuguese Cup Match
Photo: Porto

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:00 AM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Porto vs Arouca match live?

If you want to watch the game Porto vs Arouca live on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to directly stream it: Star+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

10:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Porto vs Arouca match for Portuguese Cup?

This is the start time of the game Porto vs Arouca of 11th  January 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina 4:45 pm: Star+

Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star+

Brazil 4:45 pm: Star+

Chile 3:45 pm: Star+

Colombia 2:45 pm: Star+

Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star+

USA 2:45 pm ET: Star+

Spain 8:45 pm: Star+

Mexico 2:45 pm: Star+

Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star+

Peru 2:45 pm: Star+

Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star+

Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star+

10:50 AM2 hours ago

Taremi

10:45 AM2 hours ago

Interview (Conceição)

"The trust is total, there will be no management, because the exact same team that played in Jamor [with Casa Pia] will play except for the goalkeeper, who is Cláudio Ramos. I do it for the first time

"I hope Arouca has accustomed us, competently, to making an excellent journey. At the very least we will have to be the same team."

"I also do this exam, I look at situations that have not been normal, after good games sometimes things go less well – after the 3-0 against Sporting we lost Vila do Conde, after the great victory in the Champions League against Brugge we drew in the Santa Clara. These are games in which we have to give a different type of response to go back, for example, to having a season with only one defeat like last year."

10:40 AM2 hours ago

Aroucaembezzlement

Vitinho, injured, is a sure embezzlement.
10:35 AM2 hours ago

Porto embezzlement

Meixedo, Zaidu e Eustáquio, no departamento médico, estão fora.
10:30 AM2 hours ago

Possible starting line-up for Arouca

Arruabarrena; Esgaio, Basso, Opoku, Quaresma; Sylla, Soro, Simao; Bukia, Alves, Mujica.
10:25 AM2 hours ago

Possible starting line-up for Porto

Costa; Pepe, Cardoso, Marcano, Wendell; Otavio, Grujic, Uribe, Galeno; Evanilson, Taremi.
10:20 AM2 hours ago

Head to Head

The last game between the two teams took place in December last year, in a match for the League. On the occasion, Porto scored a 5-1 defeat, with three goals from striker Mehdi Taremi. Gabriel Veron was also in the starting line-up and provided the assist for the second goal for the Porto players.
10:15 AM3 hours ago

Next game

If the duel between the two teams ends in a draw, the decision will go to penalties. Whoever advances will face the winner of the match between Académico Viseu and Beira Mar.
10:10 AM3 hours ago

Arouca

Arouca also comes from victory for the decisive confrontation. The club from the north of Portugal beat Estoril 2-0 in the last round of the national championship. In the Cup, the team's last game was against Gil Vicente, in a 4-1 away win.
10:05 AM3 hours ago

Porto

Current champion of the tournament, Porto comes in a sequence of 12 games of invincibility. However, in the last round of the Portuguese Championship, coach Sérgio Conceição's team did not come out 0-0 with Casa Pia. In this Wednesday's match, the blue and white players will have the Brazilians Gabriel Veron, formerly of Palmeiras, and Wanderson Galeno as starters. Otávio, born in Brazil and naturalized Portuguese, will also start the game. To reach the round of 16, Porto had to defeat Mafra by 3-0.
10:00 AM3 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Porto x Arouca live this Wednesday (11), at Estádio do Dragão, at 5:45 pm (Brasília time), for the Portuguese Cup. The match is valid for the round of 16 of the competition.
9:55 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Portuguesa Cup match: Porto vs Arouca Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo