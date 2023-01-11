Real Madrid vs Valencia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Spanish Supercup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Real Madrid vs Valencia live stream.
Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia live online
Real Madrid vs Valencia can be tuned in from the live streams of ESPN+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Real Madrid vs Valencia, international friendly match?
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.
Spain: 18:00 hours
United States: 1:00 p.m. PT and 3:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.
Peru: 3:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 14:00 hours
Japan: 1:00 p.m.
India: 1 p.m.
Nigeria: 1 p.m.
South Africa: 1 p.m.
Australia: 15:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 14:00
Valencia Statements
"It's not a good moment for us. We have two defeats in a row but different ones. We are lucky to play against a team with a lot of mentality and who have won many Champions League titles. We have nothing to lose. We have to respect the opponent.
"When a coach watches a game like the one we played against Cádiz, it's normal to have doubts. You have to do something different. If you don't have doubts you're crazy. Cádiz shot twice, but we didn't do anything. No desire, no rhythm".
Real Madrid statements
"I don't think it was because of the World Cup. We have to wait a little bit. We are sore from the match against VIllarreal. Now there is an important test ahead. My grandmother used to tell me before an exam to put the book under the pillow. I will do it again. We have to recover our intensity, win duels, be more together, more compact on the pitch. There is no program. Now there are a lot of games and we haven't had a workload because of the World Cup, it was just a bad game."
"It was foreseeable that we would not be at our best, but I was surprised by the match against Villarreal. The sensations were good, but we didn't do things right. The defensive aspect was not good. This team knows how to do better and they have to show it. We have quality, but we have to provide a more solid base than what we showed. The objective is to win the Super Cup. We don't think about winning everything.
"It was a coincidence that no Spaniards played. The hallmark of this club is Spanish and, moreover, it is a universal club. It is the club that produces the most Spaniards for Spanish soccer."
"We had some very nice moments. We have had personal problems that I don't want to talk about. Many coaches have come out of the Milan I managed, each with his own style and knowledge. Gattuso, Inzaghi, Nesta..."
How is Valencia coming along?
How does Real Madrid arrive?