Real Madrid vs Valencia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Spanish Supercup 2023 Match
Stay tuned for the Real Madrid vs Valencia live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Real Madrid vs Valencia live, as well as the latest information from the King Fahd Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL. 
Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia live online

The match will be broadcast on ESPN.

Real Madrid vs Valencia can be tuned in from the live streams of ESPN+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is Real Madrid vs Valencia, international friendly match?

This is the kick-off time for the Real Madrid vs Valencia match on January 10, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 15:00 hours

Bolivia: 15:00 hours

Brazil: 15:00 hours

Chile: 15:00 hours

Colombia: 13:00 hours

Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.

Spain: 18:00 hours

United States: 1:00 p.m. PT and 3:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.

Peru: 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 14:00 hours

Japan: 1:00 p.m.

India: 1 p.m. 

Nigeria: 1 p.m.

South Africa: 1 p.m.

Australia: 15:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 14:00

Valencia Statements

Gennaro Gattuso spoke before facing Real Madrid: "When I went to coach Napoli at that time the press and television we talked about the team being fine and there was a problem. But he knows that I respect him a lot. It was a work problem. We are talking about one of the best coaches in the world. On my personal, human and soccer side I have a lot of respect for him."

"It's not a good moment for us. We have two defeats in a row but different ones. We are lucky to play against a team with a lot of mentality and who have won many Champions League titles. We have nothing to lose. We have to respect the opponent.

"When a coach watches a game like the one we played against Cádiz, it's normal to have doubts. You have to do something different. If you don't have doubts you're crazy. Cádiz shot twice, but we didn't do anything. No desire, no rhythm".

Real Madrid statements

Carlo Ancelotti spoke ahead of this important match: "Titles are important. Last year gave us confidence for the whole year. We have to do well, better than we have played the last few games".

"I don't think it was because of the World Cup. We have to wait a little bit. We are sore from the match against VIllarreal. Now there is an important test ahead. My grandmother used to tell me before an exam to put the book under the pillow. I will do it again. We have to recover our intensity, win duels, be more together, more compact on the pitch. There is no program. Now there are a lot of games and we haven't had a workload because of the World Cup, it was just a bad game."

"It was foreseeable that we would not be at our best, but I was surprised by the match against Villarreal. The sensations were good, but we didn't do things right. The defensive aspect was not good. This team knows how to do better and they have to show it. We have quality, but we have to provide a more solid base than what we showed. The objective is to win the Super Cup. We don't think about winning everything.

 "It was a coincidence that no Spaniards played. The hallmark of this club is Spanish and, moreover, it is a universal club. It is the club that produces the most Spaniards for Spanish soccer."

"We had some very nice moments. We have had personal problems that I don't want to talk about. Many coaches have come out of the Milan I managed, each with his own style and knowledge. Gattuso, Inzaghi, Nesta..."

How is Valencia coming along?

Valencia lost their last game against Cadiz by the minimum in LaLiga, in this competition they will be looking to beat Los Merengues and add one more victory.

How does Real Madrid arrive?

Real Madrid arrives after a surprise defeat in their last LaLiga match, against a Villarreal team that did not give up until the victory in this semifinal.

The match will be played at King Fahd Stadium.

The Real Madrid vs Valencia match will be played at the King Fahd Stadium, located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Real Madrid vs Valencia match, corresponding to the semifinal of the Super Cup 2023. The match will take place at the King Fahd Stadium, at 14:00pm.
