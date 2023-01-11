Southampton vs Manchester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Carabao Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Southampton vs Manchester City Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Southampton vs Manchester City match for the Carabao Cup.
What time is the Southampton vs Manchester City match for Carabao Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game Southampton vs Manchester City of January 11th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 9:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 9:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Southampton last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Gavin Bazunu, Mohammed Salisu, Duje Caleta-Car, Romain Perraud, Lyanco, Joe Aribo, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, James Ward-Prowse, Ché Adams, Adam Armstrong and Samuel Edozie.
Gavin Bazunu, Mohammed Salisu, Duje Caleta-Car, Romain Perraud, Lyanco, Joe Aribo, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, James Ward-Prowse, Ché Adams, Adam Armstrong and Samuel Edozie.
Manchester City last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Ederson, John Stones, Nathan Aké, Kyle Walker, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, João Cancelo, Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gündogan.
Ederson, John Stones, Nathan Aké, Kyle Walker, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, João Cancelo, Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gündogan.
Southampton Players to Watch
There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for Southampton's offense. The first is Ché Adams (#10), he plays in the striker position and is in charge of distributing the attack. He is the team's top scorer with 4 goals in 17 Premier League games. The next player is defender Romain Perraud (#15), in 16 games played he has 2 goals and 2 assists, which makes him the team's highest assister in the Premier League. Finally, 28-year-old midfielder James Ward-Prowse (#8), is the team's second highest scorer with 3 goals in 18 games played and we could see him scoring on Wednesday against Manchester City.
Southampton in the tournament
Southampton is the last place in the Premier League, they have 12 points after 3 wins, 3 draws and 12 losses. In the Carabao Cup they managed to overcome the second phase by winning 3-0 against Cambridge at Hillsborough Stadium, the third stage faced Sheffield Wednesday and won 6-5 in panels at Hillsborough Stadium and in the round of 16 beat Lincoln City 2-1. Their last game was against Crystal Palace on January 7, the game ended in a 2-1 win at Selhurst Park and thus they clinched their third Premier League win. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
Manchester City Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Manchester City's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Southampton. The player Erling Haaland (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team for everything he brings. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 21 goals in 16 games played and scored one goal last game against Everton. He is a very experienced player and we could see him score on Wednesday. Next up is Kevin De Bruyne (#17), he plays in the midfielder position, during the tournament he has managed 9 assists which makes him the highest assister for the team in the Premier League. Finally, Phil Foden (#47) the 22-year-old player who plays midfielder. He is the second highest scorer on the team with 7 goals in 17 games and we could see him scoring on Wednesday.
Manchester City in the tournament
Manchester City had a good start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in the second position of the general table after 12 games won, 3 tied and 2 lost, together with 39 points. It is Manchester City's third game in the Carabao Cup, in the third round of the tournament they faced Chelsea and won 2-0. In the round of 16 they faced Liverpool and won 3-2. Their last game it was on January 5, it resulted in a 1-0 victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and in that way they achieved their twelfth victory in the Premier League. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through.
The stadium
St. Mary's Stadium is located in the city of Southampton, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 32,689 spectators and is the home of Southampton in the Premier League. It was inaugurated on August 1, 2001 and cost £32 million to build.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Carabao Cup 2023: Southampton vs Manchester City!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.