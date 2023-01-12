Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
6:00 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings live game, as well as the latest information from the Golden 1 Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
5:55 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

5:50 PM2 hours ago

What time is the Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings of January 11th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 AM (January 12) en NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (January 12) en NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (January 12) en NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM en NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM (January 12) en NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AM (January 12) en NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (January 12) en NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:00 PM en NBA League Pass

5:45 PM3 hours ago

Key player - Sacramento Kings

In Sacramento Kings the presence of Harrison Barnes stands out. The 30-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Orlando Magic. In the season he has an average of 14.5 points per game, achieved in 39 games played, where he has an average of 31.8 minutes played per game.

5:40 PM3 hours ago

Key player - Houson Rockets

In Houston Rockets the presence of Kevin Porter Jr. stands out. The 22-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the season he has an average of 19.5 points per game, achieved in 39 games played, where he has an average of 34.6 minutes played per game.

5:35 PM3 hours ago

Last starting five - Sacramento Kings

5- De'Aaron Fox

9- Kevin Huerter

10- Domantas Sabonis

13- Keegan Murray

40- Harrison Barnes

5:30 PM3 hours ago

Last starting five - Houston Rockets

1- Jabari Smith Jr.

3- Kevin Porter Jr.

4- Jalen Green

10- Eric Gordon

28- Alperen Sengün

5:25 PM3 hours ago

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are coming off an important win over the Orlando Magic and avoided a third straight loss that would have put them in trouble. The season has been outstanding for the team and they will try to put together a good run. In the last 10 games they have five wins and five losses.

They currently rank fifth in the Western Conference with a .538 percentage, product of 21 wins and 18 losses.

5:20 PM3 hours ago

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are going through a terrible moment in the season where the results are absolutely negative. They have just lost at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves and added their seventh consecutive loss, the ninth in their last 10 games.

Currently, they are in the last position of the Western Conference with a percentage of .250, product of 10 wins and 30 losses.

5:15 PM3 hours ago

The game will be played at the Golden 1 Center

The Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings match will be played at the Golden 1 Center, located in the city of Sacramento, in the state of California, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2016, has a capacity for 17,500 spectators.
5:10 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
