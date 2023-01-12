Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings Live Score!
How to watch Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is the Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings game for NBA?
This is the start time of the game Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings of January 11th, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 AM (January 12) en NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (January 12) en NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (January 12) en NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM en NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM (January 12) en NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AM (January 12) en NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (January 12) en NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Key player - Sacramento Kings
In Sacramento Kings the presence of Harrison Barnes stands out. The 30-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Orlando Magic. In the season he has an average of 14.5 points per game, achieved in 39 games played, where he has an average of 31.8 minutes played per game.
Key player - Houson Rockets
In Houston Rockets the presence of Kevin Porter Jr. stands out. The 22-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the season he has an average of 19.5 points per game, achieved in 39 games played, where he has an average of 34.6 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Sacramento Kings
5- De'Aaron Fox
9- Kevin Huerter
10- Domantas Sabonis
13- Keegan Murray
40- Harrison Barnes
Last starting five - Houston Rockets
1- Jabari Smith Jr.
3- Kevin Porter Jr.
4- Jalen Green
10- Eric Gordon
28- Alperen Sengün
Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings are coming off an important win over the Orlando Magic and avoided a third straight loss that would have put them in trouble. The season has been outstanding for the team and they will try to put together a good run. In the last 10 games they have five wins and five losses.
They currently rank fifth in the Western Conference with a .538 percentage, product of 21 wins and 18 losses.
Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets are going through a terrible moment in the season where the results are absolutely negative. They have just lost at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves and added their seventh consecutive loss, the ninth in their last 10 games.
Currently, they are in the last position of the Western Conference with a percentage of .250, product of 10 wins and 30 losses.