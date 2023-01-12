Roma vs Genoa: LIVE Stream and Score Updates in Coppa Italia (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Background
En el amplio historial de enfrentamientos entre Roma y Genoa, el balance está a favor de 58 victorias para los romanos por 36 de los genoveses. Sólo se registran 26 empates.
The stadium
The stadium that will host this match between Roma and Genoa is the Stadio Olimpico di Roma, a soccer stadium that is home to the "La Loba" team and is located in the capital city of Italy. It has a capacity to host a little more than 72 thousand spectators.
We begin!
All set! We return to the coverage of this round of 16 match of the Coppa Italia with a clash between Roma and Genoa, two teams hungry for victory that want to advance to the semifinals. Who will make it to the next round? Follow all our coverage on VAVEL USA.
Follow here Roma vs Genoa Live Score
Everything you need to know about this match of the Coppa Italia is on VAVEL USA. Do not miss a detail of the match Roma vs Genoa live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Roma vs Genoa: Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: Thursday, January 12
USA Time: 15:00 p.m. ET
USA TV channel (English): Paramount+
USA TV channel (Spanish): No options
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Last lineup Roma
Rui Patrício, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibáñez, Bryan Cristante, Benjamin Tahirovic, Zeki Çelik, Stephan El Shaarawy, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Paulo Dybala, Nicolò Zaniolo.
Last lineup Genoa
Semper, Hefti, Dragusin, Bani, Pajac, Frendrup, Badelj, Portanova, Gundmundsson, Ekuban y Coda.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Roma vs Genoa will be Ermanno Feliciani; Pasquale de Meo first line; Matteo Bottegoni, second line; Francesco Cosso, fourth assistant.
How does Genoa arrive?
On the other hand, Genoa, led by Alexander Blessin, wants to return to Serie A and is having a great tournament in Serie B, being in third place in the general table with 33 points, 6 points behind the leader, Frosinone. Genoa want to continue their good footballing form and what better way to continue capitalizing on it than by leaving out one of the favorites, Roma, in the Coppa Italia. In their most recent match, Genoa achieved a 2-1 away win over Bari.
How does Roma arrive?
Roma, coached by José Mourinho, has had a regular tournament in the current edition of Serie A as it is still out of the European competition zone, however, the difference between points is minimal so it must close in the best footballing way this semester. Currently, the Romans are in seventh place in their local league with 31 points, tied with Atalanta and Lazio, and only three points behind fourth-placed Inter Milan. Roma are looking to build on their good form in Serie A and reflect this in the Coppa Italia. In their most recent match, Mourinho's side drew 2-2 against Milan after going behind.
Round of 16
The action continues in Italy! And this time, the Coppa Italia is back in the round of 16. The Stadio Olimpico in Rome will witness this clash between Roma and Genoa, two teams that live very different realities in Serie A and Serie B and, although the locals start as favorites, they should not be confident against a Genoa that is in promotion positions. With Milan's surprise elimination from the competition, the team from La Loba will have to focus on their opponents to avoid a surprise this afternoon.
The match will be played at the Stadium Olimpico Roma
The Roma - Genoa match will be played at Olimpico Roma Stadium, in Rome, Italy. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 pm (ET).
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Copa Italia match: Roma vs Genoa Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!