Iraq vs Yemen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Arabian Gulf Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Iraq vs Yemen Live Score Here
Speak up, Jesus Casas Garcia!
“I didn’t say that the championship is not for you. Is it a wish, but it is not? It is a goal to be achieved”. We always want to win; There's one thing for sure. We're going to change the lineup; They played in a row, the last game was tough and there will be more. lineup changes.''
“We want to win, and we don’t have preference for anyone”. The matches are important and difficult. Winning against Yemen will give us a chance to win. good momentum. Yemen played well against Oman. We have to play at a high pace. We will work on high pressure, and with possession of the ball I will focus on the speed factor.' 39;'
“The tournament is the best event in the world. a great joy because we are playing in front of our great fans and we have all their support”. We beat Saudi Arabia in a tough match; every match is difficult and we will do our best to make our fans happy,'', commented Amir Al-Ammari.
''We are ready to take on Yemen; a good and developed team; it wasn't luck; they didn't score despite their good performance; we'll try to own the ball to make their game difficult.''
“Saeed Rustam, as much as I am happy with all the players, they are all playing well. Everyone will participate, as already mentioned. I told them, but whoever participates the most should support their colleagues. Rustam deserves to be essential, but each match has its proper formation, and of course I will not announce the formation now, but who Will you participate and make a difference?”
“I always talk to the players about the tactical aspect”. We show individual videos for each player to correct mistakes. We try to correct mistakes every game. intensive video conferences, and they understand and develop well.''
“I don’t care who I face.” get to; And we want to win the title. I think facing Bahrain or Qatar will be good because they are strong teams and I hope to win the final. the we have not yet qualified; in our heads now is Yemen only.''
Probable Iraq!
How does Iraq arrive?
Speak, Sukub!
“Departure is free. It's hard we're out of accounts, but it's hard. departure to raise his head, and he is. very happy with the Iraqi fans'', commented Nasser Muhammadou.
“We lost two games, and we are without accounts, but we still have a lot of time to work, and we will try to do our best tomorrow. We focused well on the match and we have motivation to conquer the first victory. ;laugh at the Gulf Cup”, said the coach.
“We have positive points from the last two meetings.” We have to focus on performance and try to score. Performance without result is not good. nothing. We played in the rain in a difficult environment that we are not used to against Omã, and we are ready for the next clash without injuries, and I am thinking about signing new players.
“Really, we received goals early and we will work to avoid the subject”. As I said before, we will work hard to win the first victory in the tournament. I did not put the players under pressure. ;o. They have to continue in the same spirit. Everything is different. possible. Who knew Saudi Arabia would beat Argentina?''
"After the match, I definitely advise my teammates to play in the Iraqi League'', concluded Nasser Muhammadou.
Probable Yemen!
Como chega o Iêmen?
Arabian Gulf Cup
The first edition of the tournament was played in 1970, in Bahrain, when Kuwait won and amended a sequence of four straight titles. Of the 24 editions, Kuwait has won 10 times, followed by Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Iraq with three titles. The current champions are Bahrain, who defeated Saudi Arabia in 2019 to win their first title.
This year's competition attracts great attractions, such as Saudi Arabia, which beat Argentina and played well in the World Cup. Qatar, the team that hosted the last edition of the World Cup, is also guaranteed.
The last edition was held in Qatar. in three stadiums: Khalifa International Stadium, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium. The tournament served as a test for the country that hosted the last edition of the biggest football tournament in the world. The tournament was well contested and the semifinals featured balanced games, where Iraq beat Bahrain on penalties and Saudi Arabia defeated the hosts by 1-0.
In the decision, Bahrain beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 with a goal from Al-Romaihi. Ali Mabkhout, from the United Arab Emirates, was the competition's top scorer with five goals.
The 25th edition of the Persian Gulf Cup will be played in Iraq from the 6th of January to the 19th of the same month. There will be eight teams divided into two groups with four teams; In Group A: Iraq, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Oman. In Group B, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and United Arab Emirates. Two from each quadrangular qualify, disputing a single game semifinal until the decision. Only two stadiums will host. The Basra International Stadium, with a capacity of 65,000 fans and the Al-Minaa Olympic Stadium, which has 30,000 available seats.