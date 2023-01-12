Saudi Arabia vs Oman LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa del Golfo Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Saudi Arabia vs Oman live on Match day 3 of the Gulf Cup
The match Saudi Arabia vs Oman will not be broadcast on television.
The match Saudi Arabia vs Oman will not be broadcast on streaming.
Other matches tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to Saudi Arabia vs Oman, Iraq vs Yemen, the same countries in Group A, will be played, in this match the big favorite is Iraq, who is currently the overall leader.
Al-Mina Olympic Stadium
Located in Iraq, it is a multipurpose stadium used for this Gulf Cup, it has a capacity for 30 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on December 26, 2022. One of the newest stadiums, inaugurated just a few weeks ago, it will be the stadium where Saudi Arabia and Oman will face each other on day 3 of the Gulf Cup.
What time is the Saudi Arabia vs Oman match day 3 in the Gulf Cup?
This is the kick-off time for the Saudi Arabia vs Oman match on January 12 in several countries:
Mexico: 09:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 11:00 a.m.
Chile: 10:00 a.m.
Colombia: 09:00 hours
Peru: 09:00 hours
USA: 10:00 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 09:00 hours
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 16:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match that puts at stake the overall leadership of Group A in the Gulf Cup.
Background
The record is leaning towards Saudi Arabia since in the last 6 matches the record indicates 3 wins for Saudi Arabia, a draw and 2 victories for Oman, so tomorrow Saudi Arabia will come out as favorites to take the 3 points and regain the overall lead in Group A of the Gulf Cup.
How does Oman arrive?
Oman comes to this match in second place with 4 points and with the opportunity to be the overall leader if they win or draw, a country that comes with the idea of fighting for a ticket to the next World Cup in Mexico, Canada and USA 2026, Oman comes from defeating Yemen 3-2, the same result that now placed them in second place.
How does Saudi Arabia arrive?
Saudi Arabia comes in third place with 3 points and a record of one game won and one lost, will seek to defeat Oman and to aspire to high positions that are currently occupied by Oman and Iraq, Arabia comes with rhythm after finishing the World Cup in Qatar with the surprise of having been the only team to have defeated Argentina.
