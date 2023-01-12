Real Betis vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Spain Super Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Real Betis vs Barcelona in Spain Super Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Real Betis vs Barcelona match in the Spain Super Cup.
What time is Real Betis vs Barcelona match for Spain Super Cup?
This is the start time of the game Real Betis vs Barcelona of January 12th, in several countries:
México: 13:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 horas
Chile: 14:00 horas
Colombia: 13:00 horas
Perú: 13:00 horas
EE.UU.: 14:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:00 horas
Uruguay: 15:00 horas
Paraguay: 14:00 horas
España: 20:00 horas
Where and how to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona live and in real time
The match will be broadcasted by Sky Sports.
If you want to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona in streaming it will be available on Blue to Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 23rd meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the scales a little on their side, as the Culés have the balance on their side with 17 wins, 2 of Betis and 3 draws.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been total for Barcelona, who have 4 wins, leaving 1 win for Betis and 0 draws.
Real Betis 1-2 Barcelona, 7 May, 2022, Spanish Primera Division
Barcelona 0-1 Real Betis, 4 Dec, 2021, Spanish First Division
Real Betis 2-3 Barcelona, 7 Feb, 2021, Spanish Primera Division
Barcelona 5-2 Real Betis, 7 Nov, 2020, Spanish Primera Division
Real Betis 2-3 Barcelona, 9 Feb, 2020, Spanish First Division
How are Betis coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a good performance, as they have known the victory in three occasions in the last matches, their best result was the 1-4 against Ibiza Islas Pitiusas after the break for the World Cup, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a good streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this resumption of this tournament.
Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Real Betis, 8 Jan, 2023, Spanish First Division
Ibiza Pitiusas Islands 1-4 Real Betis, 5 Jan, 2023, Copa del Rey
Real Betis 0-0 Athletic Club, 29 Dec, 2022, Spanish Primera Division
Real Betis 1-1 Internazionale, 17 Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
Real Betis 1-0 Manchester United, 10 Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
How is Barcelona coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 3-4 against CF Intercity in Copa del Rey, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this beginning of the tournament.
Atlético Madrid 0-1 Barcelona, 8 Jan, 2023, Spanish First Division
CF Intercity 3-4 Barcelona, 4 Jan, 2023, Copa del Rey
Barcelona 1-1 Espanyol, 31 Dec, 2022, Spanish First Division
Osasuna 1-2 Barcelona, 8 Nov, 2022, Spanish Primera Division
Barcelona 2-0 Almería, 5 Nov, 2022, Spanish Primera Division
Watch out for this Betis player
The Spanish striker, Borja Iglesias, 29 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 14 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, scoring 8 goals and 2 assists in the tournament, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to take advantage of the moment he is going through and stand out against the high caliber teammates he has.
Watch out for this Barcelona player
The Polish striker, Robert Lewandowski, 34 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played 14 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, scoring 13 goals and 4 assists, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to take advantage of the moment he is going through and stand out against high caliber teammates.
The tournament returns
The Supercopa de España returned on January 11, for this edition the RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation) has designated Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and the King Fahd as the venue that will open its doors for the competition. This is the third time that it will be played there.
The first two semifinals will be played, and then the winning teams will face each other to crown the champion. In the event of a tie, there will be a 30-minute overtime, and if there is no winner, there will be a penalty shootout.
