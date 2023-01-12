Finland vs Estonia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Finland vs Estonia, as well as the latest information from the Da Nova Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Finland vs Estonia?
If you want to watch the Finland vs Estonia match, it will not be available on television.
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the Finland vs Estonia friendly match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs.
Brazil: 11:00 hrs.
Chile: 10:00 hrs.
Colombia: 10:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 10:00 hrs.
Spain: 17:00 hrs.
México: 10:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs.
Peru: 10:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:00 hrs.
England: 16:00 hrs
EEUU:11:00 hrs.
Australia: 01:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player in Estonia
Sergei Zenjov, 33-year-old striker and current Flora player. He has 12 goals and six assists this season. He has also scored in the last three matches of the Estonian national team;
Watch out for this player in Finland
Kai Meriluoto, HJK's current striker, stands out in this team. The 20 years old player played last season on loan at Ilves where he managed to score 10 goals and also shared two assists.
How does Estonia arrive?
The Estonian national team closed 2022 by playing in the Baltic Cup where they lost in the semifinals in the penalty shootout where they were defeated by Latvia. While it achieved the third place by beating Lithuania 2-0. In its last match it played a 1-1 draw against the Icelandic national team in a friendly match.
How does Finland arrive?
Finland's national team has failed to win its most recent friendlies, drawing against Norway and North Macedonia and losing to Sweden in the most recent one. In the last edition of the UEFA Nations League they managed to stay one more year in League B by finishing third with 8 points, three less than Bosnia and Herzegovina who achieved promotion;
Background
The balance of clashes between these two teams is in favor of the Finnish team, which has won 18 times, nine duels have been won by Estonia and nine other times the match has ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in June 2021 in a match in which Estonia won by the narrowest of margins (0-1).
Venue: The match will be played at the Da Nova Stadium, located in Albufera Portugal. It was inaugurated in 1925 and has a capacity for 3500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Finland and Estonia to meet in a friendly match
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Finland vs Estonia in Friendly Match
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.