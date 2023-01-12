Feyenoord vs PEC Zwolle LIVE Updates in KNVB Cup (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Here is Feyenoord!
The Feyenoord Rotterdam players are already in their stadium for today's game:
The Zwolle appears!
Zwolle are already at the Feyenoord Stadium for today's game:
Game face 🔛 pic.twitter.com/kgN5K6PccM— PEC Zwolle (@PECZwolle) January 12, 2023
Last duel!
The last meeting between the two squads was last season when those from Rotterdam prevailed by a score of 2-1 with goals from Luis Sinisterra and Cyriel Dessers, while Bram van Polen discounted for Zwolle.
Head to head
A closed match between both teams awaits us, here we share the latest results between both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the game between Feyenoord and Zwolle kicks off at the Feyenoord Stadium. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Feyenoord vs PEC Zwolle live from the KNVB Cup 2022-2023!
Where and how to watch Feyenoord vs PEC Zwolle online and live from the Eredivisie 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Feyenoord vs Zwolle match in various countries:
Argentina: 17 hours on GolTV
Bolivia: 16 hours on GolTV
Brazil: 17 hours on GolTV
Chile: 17 hours on GolTV
Colombia: 15 hours on GolTV
Ecuador: 15 hours on GolTV
US (ET): 15 hours on GolTV
Spain: 21 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 14 hours on GolTV
Paraguay: 17 hours on GolTV
Peru: 15 hours on GolTV
Uruguay: 17 hours on GolTV
Venezuela: 16 hours on GolTV
Thomas van den Belt, a must see player!
The Zwolle midfielder is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Dutchman continues his development and comes after a good season with the team, in which he scored 3 goals and 2 assists, playing 33 starts. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the PEC Zwolle midfield and be able to show a better level than last season. At the moment he marches with 8 goals and 4 assists in 19 games played.
How does the Zwolle arrive?
PEC Zwolle continues its season in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, the second division of the Netherlands, ranking second with 41 points, after 13 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses. The team has made big moves bringing players like Ryan Thomas, Melayro Bogarde, Lennart Thy and Tomislav Mrkonjic to fight for a good year and try to return to the Eredivisie. At the moment, the club is only 3 points behind Heracles, who is the leader in the second division of the Netherlands. They will try to take advantage of the game with Feyenoord to continue advancing in the KNVB Cup and surprise in the cup tournament and leave out one of the favorites. The Zwolle team is going through a great streak, adding 7 victories in a row, the duel against Feyenoord will serve to measure themselves against a first-rate team and compare their level with the best teams in the Eredivisie.
Santiago Giménez, a must see player!
The Feyenoord striker is one of the most important promises of the team, he arrives in Europe for the first time to continue his sports career with the team and, now, he will seek to show his quality and help the team fight at the top of the Eredivisie. Before his transfer, he scored 5 goals in 5 games in the current Liga MX. Gímenez could become a very important striker for the team and he will compete face to face with Danilo Pereira for the starting position. At the moment, he is marching with 11 goals and 1 assists in 24 games with Feyenoord.
How does the Feyenoord get here?
Feyenoord continues in this new Eredivisie campaign and with the aim of fighting against Ajax and PSV for the title. On this occasion, Feyenoord has strengthened itself in a good way with several incorporations, the most notable being Santiago Giménez, Quinten Timber, Javairo Dilrosun and Sebastian Szymanski. Feyenoord's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Eredivisie and compete in the Europa League in the same way they did in the Conference League, where they finished runner-up. Those from Rotterdam finished the 2021-2022 season in third place, 12 points behind Ajax. It is for this reason that the front and the main rear have been reinforced with the objective of not leaving points against their direct rivals and avoiding being left out of the positions that give tickets for UEFA competitions. They march as Eredivisie leaders with 34 units, after 10 wins, 4 draws and 1 loss.
Where's the game?
The Feyenoord Stadium located in the city of Rotterdam will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this season of the KNVB Cup. This stadium has a capacity for 51,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1937.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Feyenoord vs PEC Zwolle match, corresponding to the match of the 2nd. Round of the KNVB Cup 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Feyenoord Stadium, at 3:00 p.m.