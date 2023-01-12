Fulham vs Chelsea: LIVE Stream and Score Updates in Premier League (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

Not far to go

Less than an hour to go before the match between these two teams kicks off, an interesting duel for Chelsea.
Watch out for this player

Joao Felix is the player Fulham need to pay close attention to. The striker recently arrived from LaLiga and will be looking to make his presence felt in this league.
We're back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute review of the Fulham-Chelsea match. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed line-ups.
Stay tuned for the Fulham vs Chelsea live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Fulham vs Chelsea live, as well as the latest information from Craven Cottage Stadium. 
Where and how to watch Fulham vs Chelsea live online

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Fulham vs Chelsea can be tuned in from the live streams on ESPN+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the match of Fulham vs Chelsea, matchday 19 of the Premier League?

Chelsea Statement

Graham Potter said ahead of the match: "He's a quality player who can make a difference in the final third of the pitch. He's young but with good experience. He's a quality player who encourages everyone. It was good to have him in training today and we'll see if he plays on Thursday. What I think is that we have to fix the team and that it's not just one person who solves the problems. We have to fix the team, attack better, create more chances. Then, whoever plays will be able to score and we can win. (João Félix) has trained and played, so from a physical point of view he can come in. It's always an unknown quantity to go from one country to another, but the time it takes depends on each player. I see a player who is confident and able to impose himself on the game. He can get hold of the ball, take it into tight spaces, make passes. He's a good signing and I'm looking forward to working with him."

"(Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang) is fine and will be in the squad. We think Christian (Pulisic) will be a couple of months (out). Raheem (Sterling) is less, hopefully less than that. Ruben (Loftus-Cheek) and Ben Chilwell are getting closer and closer. Reece (James) has been on the turf today, not training with the team but on his own. N'Golo (Kanté) is training on his own, but he has a long way to go."

"If we look at what we have at the moment, and where we are with the players we have out, it can distort the picture a little bit. If we get them back, the picture changes. I don't think we're as far away as it looks from the outside. We have to go window by window to improve the squad, develop the culture and the soccer idea. As much as these periods are not pleasant, we have to use them to strengthen ourselves. But at the time they are not pleasant. We have a lot of points left to play for, but I would be wasting my time if I focused on the next day's training and the next game. We can improve a lot and be much more positive quickly with results, players and performances. The picture can change quickly.

How are Chelsea coming into the game?

Chelsea has two consecutive defeats against Manchester City, the first in the Premier League by the minimum and the second in the FA Cup four goals to nil, so it comes with two heavy losses so it will go all out to make it three.

How does Fulham arrive?

Fulham comes to this match after beating Leicester City in the Premier League, in addition to beating Hull City two goals to zero in the FA Cup, so they will be looking to keep scoring goals.

The match will be played at Craven Cottage Stadium.

The match Fulham vs Chelsea will be played at Craven Cottage Stadium, located in Fulham, London. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of Fulham vs Chelsea, matchday 19 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Craven Cottage Stadium, at 15:00hrs.
