Boca Juniors vs Everton: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Friendly Game

Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Everton Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Boca Juniors vs Everton match.
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Everton Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Boca Juniors vs Everton live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Star+ app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Boca Juniors vs Everton match for International Friendly?
This is the start time of the game Boca Juniors vs Everton of 13th January 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30PM in Star+
Bolivia: 8:30PM in Star+
Brazil: 9:30PM in Star+
Chile: 8:30PM in Star+
Colombia: 7:30PM in Star+
Ecuador: 7:30PM in Star+
Mexico: 7:30PM in Star+
Paraguay: 9:30PM in Star+
Peru: 7:30PM in Star+
Uruguay: 9:30PM in Star+
Venezuela: 8:30PM in Star+
San Juan del Bicentenario
The match will take place at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario, which is located in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The stadium has a capacity of 25,286 fans, and was created in 2011 and renovated in 2021. It serves as the home of San Martín, Unión, Juventud Alianza, and Sportivo Desamparados.
Probable Everton
The probable Everton team for the match is: De Paul, Echevarria, Barroso and Oyarzún; Sánchez, Berríos, Madrid and Ibacache; Carvallo, López and Sosa.
Probable Boca
Without Rojo, Boca's probable team for the match is: Romero, Weigandt, Aranda, Valentini and Sández; Óscar Romero, Fernández and Payero; Zeballos, Benedetto and Langoni.
Chilean Championship
Everton in the Chilean Championship was in ninth position with 42 points, below O'Higgins, who finished with 44 points and Cobresal, LaU and Audax, all with 45 points, and above Unión La Calera, with 39 points, and Unín Española, who finished with 37 points.
Argentine Championship
In the Argentine Championship 2022, Boca closed the competition in the lead, with 52 points, two above Racing, five above River Plate and Huracán, which closed the G-4 of the competition.
Last Matches: Everton
Everton on the other side played officially last season, when they beat Antofagasta 3-0, with Berríos, Sosa and López on October 30, and lost 2-0 to O'Higgins on November 5, with Marín and Lódico. Last Wednesday (11), Independiente was the winner in the friendly match, 2-0.
Last Matches: Boca
Boca Juniors arrives for this game from the end of last season and a friendly match at the beginning of the year. In the semifinal of the Copa Argentina, Boca drew 1-1 with Patronato, with Estigarribia opening the scoring and Villa equalizing, losing on penalties 3-2 on October 26. On November 6, in the final of the Trofeo de Campeones, the defeat was 2-1 to Racing, with Briasco opening the scoring, Rojas equalizing and Alcaraz turning, in a game where curiously 11 players were expelled, with three from Racing and eight from Boca. Finally, last Saturday (7), the tie was goalless with Independiente, in a preparatory friendly for the season.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 International Friendly match: Boca Juniors vs Everton Live Score!
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.