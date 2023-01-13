Atlas vs Mazatlan FC Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Atlas vs Mazatlan FC Live Score
What time is Atlas vs Mazatlan FC match for Liga MX Match?
|
Where to wtach Atlas vs Mazatlan?
|
Country
|
Start date
|
Start Date
|
TV Channels and Streams
|
United States
|
January 12, 2023
|
22:00 ET
|
Telemundo, TUDN, VIX +, Fubo TV, Fox Deportes
|
Argentina
|
January 12, 2023
|
00:00
|
Bolivia
|
January 12, 2023
|
23:00
|
Brasil
|
January 12, 2023
|
00:00
|
Chile
|
January 12, 2023
|
00:00
|
Colombia
|
January 12, 2023
|
22:00
|
Ecuador
|
January 12, 2023
|
22:00
|
Spain
|
January 12, 2023
|
2:00
|
Fubo TV
|
Mexico
|
January 12, 2023
|
21:00
|
Afiziinados
|
Peru
|
January 12, 2023
|
22:00
Watch out for this Mazatlán FC player:
Mazatlán FC's last lineup:
Watch out for this Atlas player:
Atlas' last lineup:
Background:
About the Stadium
The Jalisco Stadium is a historic venue in the history of Mexican sports as it has twice been a World Cup venue (Mexico 70 and Mexico 86), as well as being part of the venues for the 1999 Confederations Cup where Mexico was proclaimed champion in front of its people and is currently the third largest stadium in Mexico. At the time it became the home of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, being one more factor to enliven the classic match between Atlas and Chivas, who in sports, tried to show who was in charge at home.
Its inaugural match was on January 31, 1960 and was held between the Argentine team San Lorenzo de Almagro and Atlas de Guadalajara.