Atlas vs Mazatlan FC Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Photo: VAVEL

6:00 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Atlas vs Mazatlan FC Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlas vs Mazatlan match.
5:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is Atlas vs Mazatlan FC match for Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Atlas vs Mazatlan of 12th January in several countries:

Where to wtach Atlas vs Mazatlan?

Country

Start date

Start Date

TV Channels and Streams

United States

January 12, 2023

22:00 ET

Telemundo, TUDN, VIX +, Fubo TV, Fox Deportes

Argentina

January 12, 2023

00:00

  

Bolivia

January 12, 2023

23:00

  

Brasil

January 12, 2023

00:00

  

Chile

January 12, 2023

00:00

  

Colombia

January 12, 2023

22:00

  

Ecuador

January 12, 2023

22:00

  

Spain

January 12, 2023

2:00 

Fubo TV

Mexico

January 12, 2023

21:00

Afiziinados

Peru

January 12, 2023

22:00

  
5:50 PM3 hours ago

5:45 PM3 hours ago

Watch out for this Mazatlán FC player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the Cannoners' Uruguayan goalkeeper; Nikolas Vikonis. The experienced goalkeeper of Mazatlán FC has undoubtedly been a key player since his arrival to Liga MX, as he not only consolidated his place in the team's starting lineup, but Vikonis has seen great growth in Mazatlán FC.

5:40 PM3 hours ago

Mazatlán FC's last lineup:

N. Vikonis; C. Vargas, E. Orona, N. Vidrio, B. Colula; J.Colmán, R. Meraz, A. Sánchez, E. Bárcenas; M. Sansores, G. Sosa. 
5:35 PM3 hours ago

Watch out for this Atlas player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the Colombian goalkeeper of the red and blacks; Camilo Vargas. The experienced Atlas goalkeeper has undoubtedly been a key player since his arrival to Liga MX, as he not only consolidated his place in the team's starting lineup, but also due to his great performances, he was considered by the Colombian national team, which is why Vargas has seen a great growth in Atlas. Likewise, Camilo Vargas has been a key factor in the decisive matches of Atlas where his great reflexes and elasticity have made dream saves, avoiding the fall of his goal and the fall of the red and blacks, so if Mazatlan FC wants to get the three points, they will have to overcome the great wall imposed by the Colombian.

5:30 PM3 hours ago

Atlas' last lineup:

C. Vargas; D. Barbosa, G. Aguirre, M. Nervo, L. Reyes, A. Chalá; E. Ortega, J. Márquez, É. Zaldívar; J. Herrera, J. Quiñones.  
5:25 PM3 hours ago

Background:

Atlas and Mazatlan have met on a total of 7 occasions (2 wins for Atlas, 2 draws, 2 wins for Mazatlan) where the scales are tipped in favor of the red and black team. In terms of goals, Mazatlán has the advantage with 6 goals scored, while Atlas has only scored 5 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 13 of the Apertura 2022 where Mazatlán defeated Atlas by the minimum.
5:20 PM3 hours ago

About the Stadium

The Jalisco Stadium is a sports venue located in the city of Guadalajara and is dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in Mexico, with a capacity to receive more than 55,000 spectators. It is the current home of Atlas de Guadalajara, a team that plays its home matches in the Mexican first division or Liga BBVAMX and home of Leones Negros UdeG, a team belonging to the Mexican second division or popularly known as Liga de Expansión MX.

The Jalisco Stadium is a historic venue in the history of Mexican sports as it has twice been a World Cup venue (Mexico 70 and Mexico 86), as well as being part of the venues for the 1999 Confederations Cup where Mexico was proclaimed champion in front of its people and is currently the third largest stadium in Mexico. At the time it became the home of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, being one more factor to enliven the classic match between Atlas and Chivas, who in sports, tried to show who was in charge at home.

Its inaugural match was on January 31, 1960 and was held between the Argentine team San Lorenzo de Almagro and Atlas de Guadalajara.

5:15 PM3 hours ago

The goal is to be in the playoffs

On the other hand, Mazatlán's squad will be looking to start the tournament on the right foot and have a totally different adventure from previous ones, as the team has been characterized for being in the low or mid-table zone, due to the fact that away games sometimes affect them a lot and in their home games they have not been able to impose themselves correctly and have ended up losing vital points, however, under Gabriel Caballero's guidance they managed to reach the playoffs, which has been their best participation so far. Now, the objective is clear, Mazatlan must place itself in the playoff qualification positions and, if possible, in the zone where they will receive the elimination match at home with the hope of breaking their own record and this time participate in the big party of Mexican soccer.
5:10 PM3 hours ago

Need to have a good tournament

For their part, the red-and-black Atlas are indebted to the fans after what happened in the Apertura 2022, as after winning a two-time championship and a champion of champions in the 21/22 season, the Apertura 2022 turned into a nightmare for the academy, with defeat after defeat in the tournament and being one of the first teams to be mathematically eliminated from the final phase of the Liga MX. Now, with a new technical director at the helm of the team and changes in the roster, Atlas will seek to return to the top of the general table and establish itself as a candidate for the title in this Clausura 2023.  
5:05 PM3 hours ago

Liga MX returns

After such a long wait, Liga MX is finally back with all the actions, goals, controversies, saves and celebrations that characterize it for the start of a new adventure titled; Torneo Clausura 2023. The teams have been preparing for about a month to be at the top of their game for this tournament after having a fleeting participation in the Apertura 2022 due to the World Cup calendar, so the strategists also had the time to define their squads and find the right game system to make their teams as efficient as possible and take them far in this tournament. Likewise, the team that wins this tournament will have the opportunity to qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League the following season and will also have a ticket to play the next Champion of Champions against Club de Fútbol Pachuca. For this match, the Red-and-Black Atlas will finally have the opportunity to make their debut in the tournament, as will their similar team, Mazatlan FC. Both teams were unable to play on match day 1 due to different reasons that forced the league to reschedule the games. On the Red and Black side, the conditions of the Jalisco Stadium field were not optimal to host the match, so the club and Liga MX informed the attendees that the match would be rescheduled. On the other side of the coin, Mazatlán FC could not make its presentation in the current championship due to the crisis situation that the city of Culiacán was going through, Therefore, the club together with the league decided that for the welfare of the public and players, it was better to reschedule the match, so both clubs had the opportunity to rehearse one more week and correct mistakes in order to get the three points at any cost in this start of Day 2.
5:00 PM3 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Atlas vs Mazatlan FC match will be played at Estadio Jalisco, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
4:55 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Liga MX: Atlas vs Mazatlan FC!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo