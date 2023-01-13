Bahrein x Kuwait LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Arabian Gulf Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Bahrein x Kuwait Live Score Here
Speak up, Helio Souza!
''Each match has a different story. In the combined league system, you will be able to play the game. You must play at a high level. I believe in all the players that are with me, and every day we strive to evolve at all levels.''
''Yes, there is. young players who play for the first time because they are playing for their clubs and therefore deserve confidence and opportunity in this tournament. These matches and their quality help in the development of players in the future. The best achievement of my career in Bahrain it was the Gulf Championship, which produced many promising players thereafter. I trust all the players with me. We knew how to get back into the game. We knew the importance of the points against the Qatar selection. There were risks in a few minutes of the game in terms to change player positions and give confidence to new players, but we did it.''
Probably Bahrain!
How does Bahrain arrive?
Speak up, Rui Bento!
''This is not the case. It's a big problem, and at the end of today's match we were dangerous, the players are playing well, and the goals will come with time because, in both matches we created opportunities, and that's good. the important.''
''The match was good; the UAE has experienced players who have already played. participated in the tournament; I focused on my team and tried to keep possession of the ball most of the time to raise the level of harmony between the players; and our goal is gain experience.''
Probable Kuwait!
How to get to Kuwait?
Arabian Gulf Cup
Arabian Gulf Cup is known as the Arabian Gulf Cup. It is a competition played every two years organized by the Gulf Cup Arab Football Federation. In total, there are eight teams disputing the tournament: Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain and Yemen.
The first edition of the tournament was played in 1970, in Bahrain, when Kuwait won and amended a sequence of four straight titles. Of the 24 editions, Kuwait has won 10 times, followed by Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Iraq with three titles. The current champions are Bahrain, who defeated Saudi Arabia in 2019 to win their first title.
This year's competition attracts great attractions, such as Saudi Arabia, which beat Argentina and played well in the World Cup. Qatar, the team that hosted the last edition of the World Cup, is also guaranteed.
The last edition was held in Qatar. in three stadiums: Khalifa International Stadium, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium. The tournament served as a test for the country that hosted the last edition of the biggest football tournament in the world. The tournament was well contested and the semifinals featured balanced games, where Iraq beat Bahrain on penalties and Saudi Arabia defeated the hosts by 1-0.
In the decision, Bahrain beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 with a goal from Al-Romaihi. Ali Mabkhout, from the United Arab Emirates, was the competition's top scorer with five goals.
The 25th edition of the Persian Gulf Cup will be played in Iraq from the 6th of January to the 19th of the same month. There will be eight teams divided into two groups with four teams; In Group A: Iraq, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Oman. In Group B, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and United Arab Emirates. Two from each quadrangular qualify, disputing a single game semifinal until the decision. Only two stadiums will host. The Basra International Stadium, with a capacity of 65,000 fans and the Al-Minaa Olympic Stadium, which has 30,000 available seats.