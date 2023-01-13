Qatar vs UAE Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gulf Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Qatar vs UAE Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Qatar vs UAE match.
What time is Qatar vs UAE match for Gulf Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game Qatar vs UAEof 13th January in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 hrs.
USA: 10:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs.
Brasil: 12:00 hrs.
Chile: 12:00 hrs.
Colombia: 10:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 10:00 hrs.
España: 16:00 hrs.
México: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.
Perú: 10:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:00 hrs.
Watch out for this UAE player:
The player to watch for this match will be star striker, Abdalla Ramadan, the current center forward has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Watch out for this player from Qatar:
The player to watch for this match will be star striker, Ahmed Alaaeldin, the current center forward has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
UAE's final lineup:
K. Eisa; K. Aldhanhani, K. Al Hammadi, M. Omar Al Attas, Waleed Abbas; Abdulla Hamad, Ali Salmeen; Caio, Abdalla Radaman, Harib Abdalla; Ali Ahmed Mabkhout.
Qatar's last line-up:
M. Barsham; H. Ahmed, T. Salman, J. Abdulsallam, I. Mohammad; A. Madibo, M. Al Bayati; A. Ali Surang, Ali Asad, T. Al Abdullah; A. Alaa.
Background:
Qatar and UAE have met on a total of 31 occasions (14 wins for the Qatari side, 7 draws, 9 wins for UAE) where the scales tipped in favor of Qatar by a slim margin. In terms of goals, both teams have scored 44 goals for Qatar and 33 for the UAE. Their last duel corresponds to the Arabian Cup where Qatar liked, won and beat the UAE 5-0 in the quarterfinals.
About the Stadium:
Al-Minaa Olympic Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium that is currently dedicated to professional soccer practice, is located in the city of Basra, Iraq which is and hosts the home games of Al-Minaa SC, a team belonging to the first division of soccer in that country, after having replaced the club's old stadium, Al-Minaa Stadium. The stadium seats 30,000 spectators and was inaugurated on December 26, 2022.
Closing with dignity
The UAE team has had a bad time in this Gulf Cup group stage as they are already mathematically eliminated from this first round and will have to keep focusing on improving their sporting project as there is less and less time left to start the World Cup qualifiers towards 2026.
Winning again in Eastern soccer
The Qatari national team will seek to impose itself again in Asian soccer after having shown a poor performance in the Qatar 2022 World Cup where they failed to score a single point, finishing last in the overall table, the Qataris have a revenge to show the world that they can grow by leaps and bounds in soccer and winning the Gulf Cup would be a great way to reaffirm the confidence they need to continue facing the upcoming international tournaments.
The final day of the Gulf Cup
The Gulf Cup is reaching its last day to define the fourth countries that will advance to the semifinals of the tournament to decide the nation that will take home the championship. In this duel, Qatar will be looking to seal their qualification as group leaders, having a perfect record in the three matches that correspond to this first phase. On the other hand, the United Arab Emirates are already eliminated from the competition and will be looking to end their participation in the tournament with dignity.
Kick-off time
The Qatar vs UAE match will be played at Olympic Stadium Al-Minaa, in Basora, Irak. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
