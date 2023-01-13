Vietnam vs Thailand LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Final Mitsubishi Electric AFF Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match between Vietnam vs Thailand?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA (ET): 7:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Statements by Park Hang-seo (Vietnam Coach)
"During my five years working with the senior national team and the U-23, I only lost one game against Thailand and that was last year in Singapore, 2-0. This is my last game working in Vietnam, so I want to win the AFF Championship to say thank you for the support during my time here"
Statements by Mano Polking (Thailand Coach)
"Vietnam has had two months together and unfortunately we could not have all our players. Although we still have a quality squad , they are the clear favorites, but we are here to fight. They are very aggressive with the ball, they defend very well and they still don't concede. They are playing at home with the help of the fans, they have one more day of rest and they have not needed to fly, so the advantage they have is clear"
Watch out for this player in Thailand
Teeresil Dangda is the top scorer of this AFF Championship tournament with six goals in addition to two assists. The 35-year-old striker only played 45 minutes in the second leg of the semifinals but was able to score a goal to open the way to the final for the Thai national team.
Watch out for this player in Vietnam
Nguyen Tien Linh is the second top scorer of the tournament with five goals. The midfielder, who plays for Binh Duong, was decisive in helping Vietnam reach the final thanks to his brace in the second leg of the semifinals against Indonesia.
How does Thailand arrive?
The Thai national team has played two friendlies in the month of December in which they beat Burma 6-0 but in the last one they lost by the minimum against Chinese Taipei (0-1). In September they played in the Kings Cup where they lost in the semifinals in the penalty shootout against Malaysia but won in the bronze medal match against Trinidad and Tobago. They will be in the Asian Cup after finishing second in Group C with six points, but finished among the top five runners-up to qualify for the Asian tournament. They won the first two matches of the Mitsubishi Cup in style after defeating Brunei and the Philippines, drew against Indonesia and closed the group stage with a win over Cambodia to finish top of Group A with 10 points. After coming from behind against Malaysia they have qualified for the final where they will seek to defend the crown;
How does Vietnam arrive?
The Vietnam National Team has played five friendlies in which it has won all of them: India (0-3), Singapore (0-4), Afghanistan (0-2), Borussia Dortmund (2-1) and the Philippines (1-0). They reached the third round of the World Cup, where they finished bottom of the group with four points, nine points behind Australia, who finished third. They scored in their first two matches in this tournament, 6-0 against Laos and 3-0 against Malaysia, then drew 0-0 against Singapore and closed the group stage with a 3-0 win over Myanmar. They qualified as group winners with 10 points. In the semifinals they played against Indonesia, which they defeated after winning the second leg at home by 2-0;
Background
A total of 45 times the teams of Vietnam and Thailand have faced each other with a favorable balance for Thailand that has won 20 times, 13 times Vietnam has won while 12 times the confrontation has ended in a draw. The last time they met was in 2021 in the semifinals of the AFF championship in a match that ended in a goalless draw.
Venue: The match will be played at the My Dinh National Stadium located in Vietnam, which was inaugurated in 2003 and has a capacity of 40192 spectators.
Preview of the match
Vietnam and Thailand meet in first leg of Mitsubishi Electric AFF Cup final
