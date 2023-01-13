Algeria vs Libya LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Nations Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
“I took my son to Qatar for the FIFA Arab World Cup, before that event he didn’t like football. He saw beautiful stadiums and how excited the fans were and now he follows football. It is important to bring families to the stadium, all generations because football unites us.''
“And to satisfy the supporters, it will be It is important to show a good game because Algerians are fans of sport and football in particular. We will approach this match against Libya as a final.
"A final is won in the details, but it can also be lost in the details. We will have to stay focused, even if it is difficult to communicate on the pitch, because it has been announced that the stadium is ready. sold out."
"Algerian and Libyan football are very similar. Like us, they have the defensive solidity to project themselves in attack, a counter-attacking game that they love as much as we do", said Abdellaoui.
“We are honored to play the first match against Algeria, the host country, and to be present at the opening ceremony.”
“We were unlucky with the tie that put us in the same group as the hostess. Algeria. It is a difficult derby that awaits us and that is why we will do everything to achieve a positive result. We will also show our full potential, especially as we work to achieve the best possible result.” p>
"Our preparation was good. We played two friendlies and lost both, but friendlies and official matches are different. We will play against Algeria in front of 40,000 spectators."
“Personally, I had the opportunity to witness similar games. Unlike the players, we must seize the opportunity so that the result is in line with our goals. I tried to nominate the best players and the most highlighted in terms of preparation for this tournament.”
“CHAN is the best way to go! This is a good opportunity for players to stand out, mainly because it will be It is watched by many fans, which gives them the opportunity to play. the opportunity to stand out and go pro at better tournaments.”
“We have restored spirit and determination within the team and are looking to honor Libyan football”.
There, he confirmed his commitment, accompanied by his colleagues, to honoring Libyan football: “Previously, we were going through a difficult phase. God willing, we will have a good tournament. This time we are determined to play a positive tournament and do well in the tournament.”
“CHAN is the best way to go! an excellent tournament that we won in 2014. We wish success to the tournament. Algeria, host country, for the success of this edition, and the opening game is It is always difficult, but we will give everything to honor Libyan football”.
African Nations Championship
The first edition of the tournament took place in 2009, in Ivory Coast, when RD Congo was champion beating Ghana in the big decision. In 2011, the competition had an increase in the number of participants, where it went from eight to 16 selections.
Like the Africa Cup of Nations, the tournament has a 54-team tie. The regulation of the tournament has 16 classified selections and they play in four groups and in three duels. The top two qualify for the next stage, where a knockout is held and whoever loses is out.
Six editions of the tournament have already taken place and all in different countries. The first champion was RD Congo, who won in 2009 and 2016, being the biggest winner of the competition alongside Morocco, current champion of the cup, in 2018 and 2020.
In addition to them, Tunisia and Libya also won in 2011 and 2014, respectively. Mali and Ghana reached the final twice, but lost both times. In the last edition played in Cameroon, Tunisia defeated Mali by 2-0.
The defending champions' campaign was against Rwanda, Togo and Uganda in the group stage. In the quarterfinals, a 3-1 victory against Zambia and then 4-0 in the semifinal against the hosts. Soufiane Rahimi, player from Morocco, was the competition's top scorer with five goals and was also elected the best athlete of that tournament.
In this edition played in Algeria, the tournament runs from January 13 to February 4. Originally scheduled from 10 July to 1 August 2022,[1] CAF rescheduled the tournament to January 2023 following an announcement at an executive committee meeting held on 10 September 2020 via videoconference, citing the postponement of the African Championship of Nations from 2020 to 2021 and the Africa Cup of Nations from 2021 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa, as well as the already scheduled 2022 FIFA World Cup in November-December 2022.
There will be four stadiums: Nelson Mandela Stadium, in Algiers, Miloud Hadefi Stadium, in Oran, Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium, in Constantine and 19 May 1956 Stadium, in Annaba, the largest of which has a capacity for 58,000 fans.
In 2023, the competition will feature great teams that have players who play in the top five leagues in Europe and with rosters full of stars, such as Algeria itself, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Ghana, Mali, Cameroon and Morocco, which arrived in semifinal of the World Cup in Qatar, eliminating powerful teams like Belgium, Spain and Portugal, falling only to France, World Cup runner-up.