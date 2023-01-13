Aston Villa vs Leeds United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Aston Villa vs Leeds United match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Aston Villa vs Leeds United of January 13th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on UNIVERSO NOW and NBC Sports.
Spain: 9:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Aston Villalast lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Emiliano Martínez, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Lucas Digne, Ashley Young, Douglas Luiz, Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendía, Matty Cash, Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey.
Leeds United last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Illan Meslier, Liam Cooper, Robin Koch, Pascal Struijk, Luke Ayling, Jack Harrison, Tyler Adams, Adam Forshaw, Rodrigo, Wilfried Gnonto, and Brenden Aaronson.
Leeds United Players to Watch
There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for Leeds United's offense. The first is Rodrigo (#19), he plays in the striker position and is in charge of distributing the attack. He is the team's top scorer with 10 goals in 16 games of the 2022-2023 season. The next player is midfielder Jack Harrison (#11), in 15 games played he has 1 goal and 4 assists which makes him the highest assister on the team. Finally, 21-year-old midfielder Crysencio Summerville (#10), is the team's second highest scorer with 4 goals in 12 games played and we could see him scoring on Friday against Aston Villa.
Leeds United in the tournament
Leeds United started the 2022-2023 season in the Premier League very badly and are in the middle of the tournament table. After 4 games won, 5 tied and 8 lost, they collected 17 points that established them in the fourteenth position of the general table. His goal this season is to be among the first 7 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game was against West Ham United on 4 January, the game ending in a 2-2 draw at Elland Road thus earning their fifth draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Aston Villa Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Aston Villa's attacking attack and any one of them is likely to be able to score or assist in the game against Leeds United. The player Danny Ings (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 6 goals in 17 games played and he scored one goal last game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. He is a player with a lot of experience and has faced Leeds United multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Next up is Ollie Watkins (#11), he plays in the forward position, during the tournament he has had 4 assists which makes him the highest assister on the team. At just 27 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of starting and contributing a lot to the team. Finally, Leon Bailey (#31) the 25-year-old who plays striker. He is the second highest scorer on the team with 3 goals in 17 games and we could see him scoring on Friday.
Aston Villa in the tournament
Aston Villa had a good start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in the eleventh position of the general table after 6 wins, 4 draws and 8 losses, together with 22 points. His goal this season is to be among the first 7 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. West Ham's objective for this game is to be able to win and thus get closer to tenth place, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on January 4, it resulted in a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Villa Park and that way they got their fourth draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Villa Park is located in the city of Birmingham, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 42,000 spectators and is the home of Aston Villa in the Premier League. It was opened on May 5, 1897 and is the 14th largest stadium in England.