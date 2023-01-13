Bayern vs Salzburg LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023
Image: Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
6:00 AM3 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Bayern vs Salzburg live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Bayern vs Salzburg live, as well as the latest information from the Bayern Campus Platz 1 Stadium. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
5:55 AM3 hours ago

Where and how to watch Bayern vs Salzburg live online

The match will not be broadcasted.

Bayern vs Salzburg can not be tuned in from the live streams. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

5:50 AM3 hours ago

What time is Napoli vs Juventus, corresponding to the international friendly duel?

This is the kick-off time for Napoli vs Juventus on January 13, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 13:00

Bolivia: 13:00

Brazil: 13:00 hours

Chile: 13:00 hours

Colombia: 11:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.

Spain: 4:00 p.m.

United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 13:00 hours

Peru: 13:00 hours

Uruguay: 13:00 hours

Venezuela: 12:00 noon

Japan: 12:00 noon

India: 11:00 a.m. 

Nigeria: 11:00 a.m.

South Africa: 11:00 a.m.

Australia: 13:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 12:00 noon

5:45 AM3 hours ago

Bayern Statement

Julian Nagelsmann spoke ahead of the friendly: "Daley will play tomorrow. He still needs some time, because the intensity in training is a bit higher. You can see he has a lot of experience and he looks confident on the ball. He will be the player we imagined he would be."

"Mané is an important player. If everything goes well, it's possible he'll be back against PSG. We'll see how he reacts to the workload. Personally, I still don't have him in mind for the first leg."

"Goretzka had a small problem with his hamstring, but he's fine again. We have to keep an eye on Kingsley Coman. De Ligt has a little swollen ankle, but we did an X-ray and everything is fine."

"Matthijs will not play tomorrow against Salzburg. Everyone else is fit. It's an important game because it's the last one before the Bundesliga resumes. We approach it like any competitive match."  

"Overall, I'm very happy. There were some players who suffered knocks, so we had to reduce the intensity a bit. But it was good and the younger players worked hard. And the regulars too, of course. The atmosphere in the team is good."

5:40 AM3 hours ago

Bayern statements

Kimmich spoke ahead of the game: "We have to get back into the rhythm. We've got a tough game coming up in Leipzig, so we'll be tested right away."

"It was one of my best first halves of the season. We played good soccer. Especially in defense, we did well. We had a bit of a results crisis, but we didn't need to change everything." 

"In the second half of the season, I can work on being more dangerous in front of goal. That also depends on my position. It's also important to strike the right balance between attack and defense."

"You can see that our automatisms have improved. We have fun in training, even if it's intense. We need all the players because we have very difficult challenges ahead of us."

"It's been tough because you don't get many opportunities with the national team. I feel very motivated to come back here, we have big goals. The vacations have been long, now I'm happy to start again."

"It's a classic training camp. The work is good, with intense sessions. We have great conditions, so you can train well."

5:35 AM3 hours ago

How is Salzburg coming along?

Salzburg come into this game on the back of a narrow win over Austria Klagenfurt, so they will be looking to beat this tricky side as they look to continue to build on their form.

5:30 AM3 hours ago

How does Bayern arrive?

Bayern arrives after beating Schalke 04 by two goals to zero in a previous match, so they will continue to look for rivals in order not to lose rhythm and to arrive in good shape for the continuation of the Bundesliga.

5:25 AM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the Bayern Campus Platz 1 stadium.

The Bayern vs Salzburg match will be played at the Bayern Campus Platz 1 Stadium, located in Bayern, Germany. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people. 
5:20 AM3 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the 13:00 match, corresponding to the friendly match before the start of the Bundesliga. The match will take place at the Bayern Campus Platz 1 stadium at 12:00.
VAVEL Logo