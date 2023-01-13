Bayern vs Salzburg LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 13:00
Bolivia: 13:00
Brazil: 13:00 hours
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 4:00 p.m.
United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Venezuela: 12:00 noon
Japan: 12:00 noon
India: 11:00 a.m.
Nigeria: 11:00 a.m.
South Africa: 11:00 a.m.
Australia: 13:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 12:00 noon
Bayern Statement
"Mané is an important player. If everything goes well, it's possible he'll be back against PSG. We'll see how he reacts to the workload. Personally, I still don't have him in mind for the first leg."
"Goretzka had a small problem with his hamstring, but he's fine again. We have to keep an eye on Kingsley Coman. De Ligt has a little swollen ankle, but we did an X-ray and everything is fine."
"Matthijs will not play tomorrow against Salzburg. Everyone else is fit. It's an important game because it's the last one before the Bundesliga resumes. We approach it like any competitive match."
"Overall, I'm very happy. There were some players who suffered knocks, so we had to reduce the intensity a bit. But it was good and the younger players worked hard. And the regulars too, of course. The atmosphere in the team is good."
"It was one of my best first halves of the season. We played good soccer. Especially in defense, we did well. We had a bit of a results crisis, but we didn't need to change everything."
"In the second half of the season, I can work on being more dangerous in front of goal. That also depends on my position. It's also important to strike the right balance between attack and defense."
"You can see that our automatisms have improved. We have fun in training, even if it's intense. We need all the players because we have very difficult challenges ahead of us."
"It's been tough because you don't get many opportunities with the national team. I feel very motivated to come back here, we have big goals. The vacations have been long, now I'm happy to start again."
"It's a classic training camp. The work is good, with intense sessions. We have great conditions, so you can train well."
How is Salzburg coming along?
How does Bayern arrive?