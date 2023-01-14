Atletico de San Luis vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Mx 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Atlético de San Luis vs Chivas live on match day 2 of the Liga Mx Clausura 2023.
Atletico de San Luis vs Chivas will be televised on ESPN.
Atletico San Luis vs Chivas will be streamed on the Star+ app.
Most important matches on Day 2
In addition to San Luis vs Chivas, there will be matches such as Cruz Azul vs Monterrey, Toluca vs América, Santos vs Pumas and Tigres vs Pachuca, which are some of the most relevant matches in this second round.
Alfonso Lastras Stadium
It is the stadium where Atlético de San Luis plays its home games, a legendary stadium in the Liga Mx, it has a capacity for 25 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on May 25, 1999, a field where players of great quality have played, it will be the field where San Luis and Chivas will face each other on the second day of the Clausura 2023, a game that gives 3 points and the possibility of staying one more week at the top of the general table.
What time is the match Atlético de San Luis vs Chivas of the Jornada 2 in the Liga Mx Clausura 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Atlético de San Luis vs Chivas game on January 13 in several countries:
Mexico: 19:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 19:00 hours
Peru: 19:00 hours
USA: 8:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Spain: 23:00 hours
Absences
There will be absences for both teams in this match: for Atletico de San Luis, defender Aldo Cruz will miss the match due to injury, while for Chivas, Roberto Alvarado and J.J. Macias will miss the match due to injury, while Gilberto Sepulveda will miss the match due to suspension as he was sent off for a double yellow card in the match against Monterrey and will not be available against Atletico de San Luis, Thus, these two teams arrive with the intention and the hunger to take the 3 points.
Background
The record for this match is very even, since in the last 14 matches, the record indicates 5 wins for Atletico de San Luis, 4 draws and 5 wins for Guadalajara, despite this, Chivas will be a little more favored to take the 3 points, but a hard-fought match is expected with two teams that want to remain undefeated in this tournament that has just begun, these are the antecedents before playing this match in Liga Mx.
How will Chivas arrive?
On the other hand, Chivas comes from defeating Rayados de Monterrey 1-0, a result that excited all the red and white fans, they will have their second visit but this time to San Luis, in this match the red and white team will be the favorites to take 3 more points and be the general leader, but without a doubt a match full of goals and emotions awaits us, one of the most expected in this second day of the Clausura 2023, this is how the chivas arrive at matchday 2.
How is Atlético de San Luis coming along?
Atletico de San Luis comes from defeating Necaxa 3-2 with a very bad display by the defense of the rays, San Luis was able to take advantage of their opportunities to take a valuable away win and get their first 3 points in this Clausura 2023, will face Chivas, first test to see the level at which they can get to have in the tournament in San Luis, This is how the Atlético de San Luis team arrives.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the Atlético de San Luis vs Chivas live broadcast, corresponding to Day 2 of the Liga Mx. The match will take place at Estadio Alfonso Lastras at 7:05pm.