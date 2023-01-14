Puebla vs Queretaro LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Puebla vs Queretaro Live Score
How to watch Puebla vs Queretaro Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 9:05 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Puebla vs Queretaro: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Friday, january 13th, 2023.
|
00:05 hours
|
In Star.
|
Bolivia
|
Friday, january 13th, 2023.
|
23:05 hours
|
In Star.
|
Brazil
|
Friday, january 13th, 2023.
|
1:05 hours
|
In Star.
|
Chile
|
Friday, january 13th, 2023.
|
1:05 hours
|
In Star.
|
Colombia
|
Friday, january 13th, 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
In Star.
|
Ecuador
|
Friday, january 13th, 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
In Star.
|
Spain
|
Friday, january 13th, 2023.
|
3:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Friday, january 13th, 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Friday, january 13th, 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
In TUDN USA.
|
Mexico
|
Friday, january 13th, 2023.
|
21:05 hours
|
In Star, ESPN and Azteca 7.
|
Paraguay
|
Friday, january 13th, 2023.
|
00:05 hours
|
In Star.
|
Peru
|
Friday, january 13th, 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
In Star.
|
Uruguay
|
Friday, january 13th, 2023.
|
00:05 hours
|
In Star.
|
Venezuela
|
Friday, january 13th, 2023.
|
23:05 hours
|
In Star.
Possible lineups
Puebla: Antony Silva, Ivo Vázquez, Gastón Silva, Emanuel Gularte, Emilio Martínez, Diego de Buen, Federico Mancuello, Pablo Parra, Raúl Castillo, Guillermo Martínez and Martín Barragán.
Watch out for these players
Gil Alcalá is the player to watch for the Gallos, the 30-year-old Mexican goalkeeper returns to the chicken coop after a stint with Pumas and Xolos. His last tournament with Querétaro was in 2021.
Transfers
Transfers: Fernando Arce, Carlos Baltazar, Facundo Waller, Daniel Alvarez and Ángel Robles. New DT: Eduardo Arce.
Departures: Israel Reyes, Jordi Cortizo, Amaury Escoto, Maxi Araújo, Diego Zago, Ivan Moreno and as DT Nicolás Larcamón.
Possible addition: Rodrigo Bogarín as a free agent.
Gallos Blancos
Transfers: Gil Alcalá, Carlos Guzmán, Pablo Yrizar, Álvaro Verda, Alberto García, Jonatán Torres, Manuel Duarte, Miguel Barbieri, Christian Rivera, José Zúñiga and Jonathan Perlaza.
Losses: Toño Rodríguez, Jordan Silva, Ariel Nahuelpán, Leonardo Sequeira, Mario Osuna and Washington Aguerre.
How are the Gallos Blancos coming in?
"What happened to me does not represent me, I'm in charge since I've been here, and it's something that soccer has, if we can cut that streak because streaks are there to be cut and we'll try to cut it next match."
"That's what we're aiming for, I think we're aiming for 12-10, that's what we set out to do, it's difficult, we came from several undeserved blows last tournament, we got off to a good start, that's good and motivates us for the future, we have another game against Puebla and it's good to add up. We have another game against Puebla and it's good to get a win against América, it's important to give credit to Querétaro and we'll start from there".
Querétaro will play its second away game, and will host the Academia at the Corregidora on matchday 3.
How does La Franja arrive?
After the departure of Nicolás Larcamón, the identity implemented by the Argentinean coach characterized and differentiated the Puebla team. But now with Arce, a new system of play that has not been able to adapt in the first date.
The multiple losses in the squad left a very weak Puebla, the injuries of Fernando Aristeguieta and Kevin Ramírez have put on the table the possibility of including one more element in the foreigner's place.
Eduardo Arce at the press conference in Hidalgo gave the following statements about the first defeat of the Camo team.
"The group must show defensive solidity. I assume the responsibility along with my coaching staff to work to provide my team with greater tools to compete."
"Fernando Aristeguieta had a relapse in his injury, he will be out of the field for a long time".
"We are analyzing Kevin Ramirez, but he is also coming off an injury. He is training with the group and a decision will be made this week".