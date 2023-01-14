Puebla vs Queretaro LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX Match
Photo: VAVEL

Puebla vs Querétaro Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Puebla vs Querétaro live, as well as the latest information from the Angelopolis, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams.
How to watch Puebla vs Queretaro Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Friday, January 13th, 2023.

USA Time: 9:05 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Puebla vs Queretaro: match for the in Liga MX Match

This is the start time of the game Puebla vs Queretaro: of Friday, january 13th, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Friday, january 13th, 2023.

00:05 hours

In Star.

Bolivia

Friday, january 13th, 2023.

23:05 hours

 In Star.

Brazil

Friday, january 13th, 2023.

1:05 hours

 In Star.

Chile

Friday, january 13th, 2023.

1:05 hours

In Star.

Colombia

Friday, january 13th, 2023.

22:05 hours

In Star.

Ecuador

Friday, january 13th, 2023.

22:05 hours

 In Star.

Spain

Friday, january 13th, 2023.

3:05 hours

 no transmission.

Canada

Friday, january 13th, 2023.

22:05 hours

 no transmission.

USA

Friday, january 13th, 2023.

22:05 hours

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Friday, january 13th, 2023.

21:05 hours

 In Star, ESPN and Azteca 7.

Paraguay

 Friday, january 13th, 2023.

00:05 hours

In Star.

Peru

Friday, january 13th, 2023.

22:05 hours

In Star.

Uruguay

Friday, january 13th, 2023.

00:05 hours

 In Star.

Venezuela

Friday, january 13th, 2023.

23:05 hours

 In Star.
Possible lineups

Gallos: Gil Alcalá, Rafael Fernández, Gabriel Rojas, Rodrigo López, Jorge Hernández, José Madueña, Kevin Balanta, Ángel Sepulveda, Pablo Barrera, Christian Rivera and José Zúñiga.

Puebla: Antony Silva, Ivo Vázquez, Gastón Silva, Emanuel Gularte, Emilio Martínez, Diego de Buen, Federico Mancuello, Pablo Parra, Raúl Castillo, Guillermo Martínez and Martín Barragán.

Watch out for these players

For La Franja we find Martín Barragán, the gasolinero had a great performance in the last campaign, coming close to the scoring championship with 9 goals. In the last game against Pachuca he scored his first goal.  

Gil Alcalá is the player to watch for the Gallos, the 30-year-old Mexican goalkeeper returns to the chicken coop after a stint with Pumas and Xolos. His last tournament with Querétaro was in 2021.

Transfers

Puebla

Transfers: Fernando Arce, Carlos Baltazar, Facundo Waller, Daniel Alvarez and Ángel Robles. New DT: Eduardo Arce.

Departures: Israel Reyes, Jordi Cortizo, Amaury Escoto, Maxi Araújo, Diego Zago, Ivan Moreno and as DT Nicolás Larcamón.

Possible addition: Rodrigo Bogarín as a free agent.

 

Gallos Blancos

Transfers: Gil Alcalá, Carlos Guzmán, Pablo Yrizar, Álvaro Verda, Alberto García, Jonatán Torres, Manuel Duarte, Miguel Barbieri, Christian Rivera, José Zúñiga and Jonathan Perlaza.

Losses: Toño Rodríguez, Jordan Silva, Ariel Nahuelpán, Leonardo Sequeira, Mario Osuna and Washington Aguerre.

How are the Gallos Blancos coming in?

The Gallos arrive with a draw after taking a golden point at the Azteca Stadium against América, Mauro Gerk's squad gave a great performance that he himself acknowledged and thinking about the next test against the Puebla players.

 "What happened to me does not represent me, I'm in charge since I've been here, and it's something that soccer has, if we can cut that streak because streaks are there to be cut and we'll try to cut it next match."

"That's what we're aiming for, I think we're aiming for 12-10, that's what we set out to do, it's difficult, we came from several undeserved blows last tournament, we got off to a good start, that's good and motivates us for the future, we have another game against Puebla and it's good to add up. We have another game against Puebla and it's good to get a win against América, it's important to give credit to Querétaro and we'll start from there".

Querétaro will play its second away game, and will host the Academia at the Corregidora on matchday 3.

How does La Franja arrive?

The Pueblota arrives to this game with a defeat against the Tuzos by 5 goals to 1. The only goal of the game for the Puebla team was scored by Martín Barragán on penalty.

After the departure of Nicolás Larcamón, the identity implemented by the Argentinean coach characterized and differentiated the Puebla team. But now with Arce, a new system of play that has not been able to adapt in the first date.

The multiple losses in the squad left a very weak Puebla, the injuries of Fernando Aristeguieta and Kevin Ramírez have put on the table the possibility of including one more element in the foreigner's place.

Eduardo Arce at the press conference in Hidalgo gave the following statements about the first defeat of the Camo team.

"The group must show defensive solidity. I assume the responsibility along with my coaching staff to work to provide my team with greater tools to compete."

"Fernando Aristeguieta had a relapse in his injury, he will be out of the field for a long time".

"We are analyzing Kevin Ramirez, but he is also coming off an injury. He is training with the group and a decision will be made this week".

The Stadium

Cuauhtémoc Stadium is the home of La Franja, located in Puebla, Mexico. With a capacity for 51,756 spectators. With more than 54 years of existence, opened on October 6, 1968 and remodeled in 2015. It will be the venue for this matchday 2 game.
Puebla vs Querétaro LIVE Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
