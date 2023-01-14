Cruz Azul vs Monterrey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Last Rayados lineup
1. E. Andrada.
14. É. Aguirre.
33. S. Medina.
15. H. Moreno.
17. J. Gallardo.
11. M. Meza.
27. L. Romo.
16. C. Ortiz.
21. A. Gonzalez.
9. G. Berterame.
7. R. Funes Mori.
Last lineup of Cruz Azul
1. J. Corona.
25. R. Mori.
24. J. Escobar.
183. R. Guerrero.
15. I. Rivero.
14. A. Gutierrez.
6. E. Lira.
18. R. Huescas.
29. C. Rotondi.
13. M. Estrada.
11. A. Tabo.
Monterrey's key player
Today, Rogelio Funes Mori is expected to get on the scoreboard so that the team from the north can score against a Cruz Azul team that has shown good soccer.
Cruz Azul's key player
He will be a key offensive player for Cruz Azul to take all three points and get past a good defense like Monterrey.
Monterrey wants to improve
It was thanks to a defensive lapse that they were able to open the scoring, with a shot by Alexis Vega from the edge of the area, to end the match with a win for the red and white team by the minimum difference.
Today, they will be looking to take the three points from a field that is very difficult for teams from the north, the Azteca stadium.
Cruz Azul looks for its first victory
The match ended with a 1-1 score, so today they will be looking for a victory that will give them their first three points at home and in front of their fans against a team that will not be easy to face.
The match will be played at the Azteca
This stadium is the largest in the country, the second largest in the American continent and the seventh largest in the world. It was designed by architects Pedro Ramírez Vázquez and Rafael Mijares Alcérreca, and its construction began in 1962 as part of the project to host the 1970 Soccer World Cup.
On May 29, 1966, it was inaugurated with a friendly match between América and Torino, which ended in a 2-2 draw.
This historic venue has the peculiarity of being the only stadium where two FIFA World Cup finals have been played, and a total of 67 matches were played in the Mexico 1970 and Mexico 1986 championships.
The first final saw the consecration of Pelé as the "king" of soccer, and the second saw the consolidation of Diego Armando Maradona as a historic figure in world football.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Liga MX match: Cruz Azul vs Monterrey Live Updates!
Cruz Azul hosts Monterrey at the Azteca stadium, in a match between two teams that, with the roster they have, should be fighting for the championship next summer.
As it is the second matchday of the season, there is still a long way to go before the playoff places are defined, but a good start could be synonymous with a good tournament for both Los Celestes and Los Rayados.