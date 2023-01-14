Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona in Serie A
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona match in the Serie A.
What time is Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona match for Serie A?
This is the start time of the game Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona of January 14th, in several countries:
México: 13:45 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:45 horas
Chile: 14:45 horas
Colombia: 13:45 horas
Perú: 13:45 horas
EE.UU.: 14:45 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:45 horas
Uruguay: 15:45 horas
Paraguay: 14:45 horas
España: 20:45 horas
Where and how to watch Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona live and in real time
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona in streaming it will be available on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 64th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the scales a little on their side, as Milan have the balance on their side with 38 wins, 4 of Verona and 21 draws.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between states two squads, the dominance has been total for Inter, who has 5 wins, leaving 0 wins for Verona and 0 draws.
Internazionale 2-0 Hellas Verona, 9 Apr, 2022, Italian Serie A
Hellas Verona 1-3 Internazionale, 27 Aug, 2021, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 1-0 Hellas Verona, 25 Apr, 2021, Italy Serie A
Hellas Verona 1-2 Internazionale, 23 Dec, 2020, Italy Serie A
Hellas Verona 2-2 Internazionale, 9 Jul, 2020, Italy Serie A
How are Inter coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a regular performance, as they have known the victory in three occasions in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Reggina after the break for the World Cup, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 defeat, a good streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this resumption of this tournament.
Internazionale 2-1 Parma, 10 Jan, 2023, Coppa Italia
Monza 2-2 Internazionale, 7 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 1-0 Napoli, 4 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
Sassuolo 0-1 Internazionale, 29 Dec, 2022, Friendly match
Reggina 0-2 Internazionale, 22 Dec, 2022, Friendly match
How are Hellas coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed very well, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Cremonese in Serie A, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this start of the tournament.
Hellas Verona 2-0 Cremonese, 9 Jan, 2023, Italy Serie A
Torino 1-1 Hellas Verona, 4 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
Hellas Verona 1-2 Spezia, 13 Nov, 2022, Italian Serie A
Hellas Verona 0-1 Juventus, 10 Nov, 2022, Italian Serie A
Monza 2-0 Hellas Verona, 6 Nov, 2022, Italy Serie A
Watch out for this Inter player
The 25 year old Argentinean world champion striker, Lautaro Martinez has had a good performance and returns after the World Cup looking for more action with his club, the attacker has played 15 games as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals in the tournament and 3 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through.
Watch out for this Hellas player
The French striker, Thomas Henry, 28 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played 13 games as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 2 goals and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good time he is currently going through, so he will seek to take advantage of the moment he is going through and stand out against high caliber teammates.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona, a Serie A match. The match will take place at San Siro, at 14:45.