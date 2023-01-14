Ethiopia vs Mozambique LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Nations Championship Match
Photo: Disclosure/African Nations Championship

Back!

Ethiopia's return to the tournament. The last time I had played the competition was in 2016, a year ago. six years.
Likely Ethiopia

Gebremichael; Tonjo, Baye, Debebe, Yesuf; Yohannes, Panom, Hotessa, Bekele, Gebremichael; Nasser.
How do you get to Ethiopia?

Ethiopia occupies the number 138 position in the ranking of FIFA and arrives for the confrontation with a victory against Egypt by 2 to 0.
The name of the state!


“The national commission for the nomination of stadiums has decided.  The stadium is named after Nelson Mandela," Algerian Youth and Sports Minister Abderrazak Sebgag said a few days before the stadium's opening on Saturday.
Mozambique likely!

Ivane; Domingos, Chico, Martinho, Danilo; Nelson, Shaquille, Amadu, Telinho; Isac, Yude.
How do you get to Mozambique?

Mozambique ranks number 114 in the FIFA ranking. The team hasn't won in years. three duels, when he tied with Malawi; twice and lost to South Africa 2-1.
African Nations Championship

African Nations Championship also known as CHAN, is a secondary tournament of national teams on the African continent, behind the African Cup of Nations, the famous CAN. The cup is organized every two years by the Confederation of African Football, with different organizers from the other tournament.

The first edition of the tournament took place in 2009, in Ivory Coast, when RD Congo was champion beating Ghana in the big decision. In 2011, the competition had an increase in the number of participants, where it went from eight to 16 selections.

Like the Africa Cup of Nations, the tournament has a 54-team tie. The regulation of the tournament has 16 classified selections and they play in four groups and in three duels. The top two qualify for the next stage, where a knockout is held and whoever loses is out.

Six editions of the tournament have already taken place and all in different countries. The first champion was RD Congo, who won in 2009 and 2016, being the biggest winner of the competition alongside Morocco, current champion of the cup, in 2018 and 2020.

In addition to them, Tunisia and Libya also won in 2011 and 2014, respectively. Mali and Ghana reached the final twice, but lost both times. In the last edition played in Cameroon, Tunisia defeated Mali by 2-0.

The defending champions' campaign was against Rwanda, Togo and Uganda in the group stage. In the quarterfinals, a 3-1 victory against Zambia and then 4-0 in the semifinal against the hosts. Soufiane Rahimi, player from Morocco, was the competition's top scorer with five goals and was also elected the best athlete of that tournament.

In this edition played in Algeria, the tournament runs from January 13 to February 4. Originally scheduled from 10 July to 1 August 2022,[1] CAF rescheduled the tournament to January 2023 following an announcement at an executive committee meeting held on 10 September 2020 via videoconference, citing the postponement of the African Championship of Nations from 2020 to 2021 and the Africa Cup of Nations from 2021 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa, as well as the already scheduled 2022 FIFA World Cup in November-December 2022.

There will be four stadiums: Nelson Mandela Stadium, in Algiers, Miloud Hadefi Stadium, in Oran, Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium, in Constantine and 19 May 1956 Stadium, in Annaba, the largest of which has a capacity for 58,000 fans.

In 2023, the competition will feature great teams that have players who play in the top five leagues in Europe and with rosters full of stars, such as Algeria itself, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Ghana, Mali, Cameroon and Morocco, which arrived in semifinal of the World Cup in Qatar, eliminating powerful teams like Belgium, Spain and Portugal, falling only to France, World Cup runner-up.

Photo: Disclosure/African Nations Championship
The game will be played at Nelson Mandela Stadium

The Ethiopia vs Mozambique game will be played at Nelson Mandela Stadium, with a capacity of 40 000 people.
VAVEL Logo