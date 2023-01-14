Manchester United vs Manchester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this player at Manchester City
Erling Haaland is breaking all records in his first season at Manchester City. He is currently the Premier League's top scorer with 21 goals and three assists, six goals more than second-placed Kane. In addition, the Norwegian striker has scored five goals in the UEFA Champions League and one in the EFL Carabao Cup. Although he has not made his debut in this 2023, he will be looking to do so in his first Manchester derby;
Watch out for this player at Manchester United
Marcus Rashford wants to make the Red Devils forget about the departure of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo. This comes from scoring a brace against Charlton, but is that the English striker has scored in the last six games he has played, that is seven goals in the last six games. The 25-year-old, who has scored in every game he has played for Manchester United after the World Cup, has 15 goals and five assists this season;
How is Manchester City coming along?
Manchester City has just been eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup after losing 0-2 at home to Southampton. However, last weekend, they won the FA Cup to knock Chelsea out of the competition. They have won only two of their last four Premier League matches. The team managed by Pep Guardiola is in second place in the standings with 39 points, five points behind leaders Arsenal. Meanwhile, in the UEFA Champions League, after qualifying in first place in the group stage, they will face Leipzig, a German team;
How is Manchester United coming along?
Manchester United arrive after eliminating Charlton from the Carabao Cup and Everton from the EFL Cup. The Red Devils have won the last eight official matches they have played and have not lost in the Premier League since last November 6 when they lost at home to Aston Villa. In the standings they are in the fourth position with 35 points, that is to say in UEFA Champions League places with two points ahead of Tottenham and nine points behind the leader, which is Arsenal. In the UEFA Europa League, after finishing second in the group after being overtaken by Real Sociedad, they will face FC Barcelona in the round of 32;
Background
In total Manchester United and Manchester City have met 188 times, with 77 wins in favor of the Red Devils, 58 wins for City while 53 times the match ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was on October 2, 2022 in a match where there were nine goals and the victory went to Manchester City with a 6-3 win. A City that has won the last three Manchester derbies that have been played;
Venue: The match will be played at Old Trafford which was built in 1910 and has a capacity of 74140 spectators.
Preview of the match
Manchester United and Manchester City will meet in the match corresponding to the 20th matchday in what will be a match where the Manchester derby will be celebrated;
