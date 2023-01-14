Girona vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Girona vs Sevilla match?
This is the start time of the Girona vs Sevilla match on January 14, 2023 in several countries:
Spain: 16:15 hours
Argentina: 11:15 a.m.
Uruguay: 11:15 am
Brazil: 11:15 a.m.
Chile: 11:15 a.m.
Paraguay: 11:15 a.m.
Bolivia: 10:15 a.m.
Venezuela: 10:15 a.m.
Colombia: 09:15 a.m.
Ecuador: 09:15 a.m.
Peru: 9:15 a.m.
Mexico: 09:15 hours
United States: 07:15 PT / 10:15 ET
Statement by Sampaoli (Sevilla coach)
"A new victory would be to continue to grow. But we know that we have an opponent that, for me, is one of the best teams playing in LaLiga. It will be a very difficult match. For me, the most important thing is our team, and I'm there every day trying to get the group to assimilate concepts that help solve situations on the field. Girona is one of the teams that, when I play, I take things out so that my team has that capacity"
Statement by Míchel (Girona's coach)
"They are a very strong team and a very complicated match. I think the match will be nice because of Sampaoli's idea, we must control the ball and be careful with the transitions, as they are a very vertical team and quite dangerous in attack. They are a great team to be in Europe, but we are a team that wants the ball and to be protagonist, we will try to do it"
Watch out for this player at Sevilla
Oliver Torres is gaining prominence in the hispalense team with Sampaoli on the bench. The 28-year-old Spanish midfielder has three goals and two assists this season and is making his mark after being left out of Lopetegui's squad for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Oliver in the most recent match gave an assist to Rafa Mir to give him the victory against Getafe;
Watch out for this player in Girona
Cristhian Stuani, who was key in Girona's promotion to LaLiga Santander last season by scoring 24 goals and one assist, has scored four goals in the league competition this season. In addition, he has scored a goal in the Copa del Rey. The Uruguayan striker, now 36 years old, is no longer a starter in most of the matches, but he is also scoring goals from the bench, as he did against Real Madrid and C & aacute; diz to score a point;
How does Sevilla arrive?
Sevilla are coming off their first home win in the league competition in the Sampaoli era thanks to goals from Acuña and Rafa Mir, although a Borja Mayoral goal scared the Sevilla fans, but in the end the Nervión side got the three points. They also defeated Linares to qualify for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. In the LaLiga standings they are 17thº with 15 points, tied on points with Cádiz who are in relegation positions. In European competitions, after finishing third in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, the only remaining competition is the UEFA Europa League, in which they will face PSV in the round of 32.
How does Girona arrive?
Girona comes from two draws in LaLiga, both with a 2-2 draw against Espanyol and Rayo Vallecano. They were also eliminated by Cacereñ in the Copa del Rey and have not won an official match since November 13 when they beat Quintanar in extra time in the Copa del Rey. In the league competition, they are in twelfth place with 18 points, three points ahead of the relegation places and nine points away from entering the European places;
Background
A total of five times Girona and Sevilla have faced each other with a favorable balance for the Andalusian team that has won four times, while Girona has only won in one clash. However this was the most recent precisely in the Montilivi at the end of April 2019 in which Girona won by the minimum by 1-0.
Venue: The match will be played at the Municipal de Montilivi stadium, built in 1970 with a capacity of 11810 spectators.
Preview of the match
Girona and Sevilla will meet in the match corresponding to the 17th round of LaLiga Santander;
