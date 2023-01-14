Cremonese vs Monza LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this player at Monza
Carlos Augusto stands out in Monza despite playing in the position of winger is standing out for his goalscoring figures, as he has four goals and one assist this season. The Brazilian player scored in his team's first game of 2023 to rescue a point in the visit to Fiorentina.
Watch out for this player at Cremonese
David Okereke has scored five goals this season, three of them in Serie A. The Nigerian striker has been one of the signings of this team from Brugge, although last season he played in Serie A on loan at Venezia.
How does the Monza arrive?
Monza have started 2023 with draws against Fiorentina and Inter Milan. They have not lost in Serie A since November 10, when they lost by the minimum against Lazio. They are currently fifteenth in the Serie A table with a nine-point lead over the relegation zone and 13 points away from the European places.
How does Cremonese arrive?
They have just lost 2-0 against Verona in their last match and have lost their last three Serie A matches. Moreover, they have not yet won their first match in the Italian league after 17 matches. They are currently bottom of the table with seven points and are eight points away from the relegation places.
Background
The two Italian teams have played each other very evenly. Although Monza have a slight advantage as they have won 12 times, Cremonese have won 11 times, while 13 matches have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in February 2022 in Serie B in a match that ended in a 3-2 Cremonese victory. This will be the first time that these two teams will meet in Serie A;
Venue: The match will be played at the Giovanni Zini Stadium, which was built in 1929 and has a capacity for 20641 spectators.
