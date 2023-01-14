Marseille vs Lorient LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this player at Lorient
Terem Moffi is one of the revelations this season. The international striker with the Nigerian national team is the third top scorer of Ligue 1 with 11 goals, surpassing his records of all last season. He also scored in his last match against Monaco.
Watch out for this player at Marseille
Alexis Sánchez, the Chilean striker with experience in numerous leagues in Europe, such as the Premier League, Serie A, LaLiga and now in Ligue 1. He has eight goals and one assist this season and has already made his debut in 2023 after scoring in the French Cup.
How is Lorient coming along?
Lorient are coming off a draw in their most recent home game against Monaco. At the start of 2023, they have two wins and a draw. In the Ligue 1 standings, they are in sixth place with 32 points, two points behind the European places and nine points behind the second-placed team. While seven points separates them from their next opponents;
How does Marseille arrive?
Marseille are coming off a 2-0 win at home to Troyes. They have won all three matches they have played in this 2023 and have six consecutive matches without losing in Ligue 1. The last time they lost in the domestic league was last October 22 at home against Lens. In the standings they are in third place with 39 points, eight points behind Paris Saint-Germain who is the leader and only two points behind the second, which gives access to the UEFA Champions League places;
Background
A total of 32 times Marseille and Lorient have met, with Marseille winning on 18 occasions and Lorient winning six times. The other eight matches have ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in May 2022, when Marseille won 3-0. In the last six matches, all six have been won by Marseille;
Venue: The match will be played at the Stade Velodrome, a stadium inaugurated in 1937 with a capacity of 67,394 spectators.
Preview of the match
Marseille and Lorient meet in the 19th matchday of Ligue 1
