Ivory Coast vs Senegal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Nations Championship

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the Ivory Coast vs Senegal as well as the latest information from the 19 de Mayo de 1956 Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's live online minute-by-minute coverage.
How to watch Ivory Coast vs Senegal?
If you want to watch the Ivory Coast vs Senegal it will not be available on television.
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Ivory Coast vs Senegal match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 20 hours
United States (New York): 2 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this player in Senegal
Malick Mbaye, a player of only 18 years old, made his debut with the Senegal national team in a friendly match against Algeria, scoring a goal and being a starter. This striker currently plays for Generation Foot, which plays in the Senegalese league.
Watch out for this player in Ivory Coast
Salifou Diarrassouba, midfielder of 21 years old, plays for ASEC Mimosas where he has scored two goals. A player who came to play in the lower categories of the national team of Burkina Faso;
How does Senegal arrive?
Senegal's national team arrives after playing a friendly match on December 17 in which they drew 2-2 against Algeria. It should be remembered that in the last Qatar 2022 World Cup they got through the group stage by beating Ecuador on the third matchday, although they lost to England in the round of 16;
How is the Ivory Coast arriving?
Ivory Coast has started this 2023 with three friendly matches where it was beaten by Mauritania, drew against Cameroon and defeated Libya. In their last official match, they qualified for the African Nations Championship in a penalty shootout by beating Burkina Faso in a penalty shootout last September;
Background
A total of 20 times Ivory Coast and Senegal have met with a favorable balance for the Ivory Coast team that have won 12 times, four times Senegal won, while the other four clashes ended in a draw. The última time they met was in the year o 2017 ended in a draw at one.
Venue: The match will be played at the 19 May 1956 stadium located in Algiers, which was inaugurated in 1987 and has a capacity of 52,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal will meet in the first matchday 1 of the group stage of the African Nations Championship. These two teams are in group B along with DR Congo and Uganda.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Ivory Coast vs Senegal in African Nations Championship
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.