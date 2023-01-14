Hull City vs Huddersfield LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match
Photo: Disclosure / Hull City

Speak up, Liam Rosenior!


"He was probably the best winger in the league and he went up to Premier League level and he was excellent and he is the best winger in the league. a lovely boy.

"All credit to the guys at Huddersfield for bringing him. I'm sure he will be. an asset to them."

“I think Mark (Fotheringham) has come in and I have seen a clear improvement in his performances with him (since) taking over.''

“I think he was very unlucky at times – moments went against them (when) they were controlling the games.''

"They are a good team and we will not take them seriously.''

"We reached an agreement. Malcolm had a minor injury in training which slowed things down a bit, but I can't wait to have him."


Probable Hull City!

Ingram; Christie, Jones, McLouglin, Greaves; Docherty, Seri, Longman, Slater, Sayyadmanesh; Estupinán.
How does Hull City arrive?

The Hull City has 33 points and is ranked highest. on the 16thº competition placement. But,  with the alert signal on, already that the first team within the relegation zone has 26 points, just seven less. The team lost to Fulham and was eliminated from the FA Cup in the last match.
Championship

Photo: Disclosure/Championship
Speak up, Mark Fotheringham!

"The guys will say that we have consistently pushed to break the barrier. We did that with our first away win. Then we gained two in recovery. The next barrier we want to break is try to beat three on the jump.''

"The group is currently in use. becoming more complete, we go through a terrible sequence of injuries and we are Terriers. We’re fighting to stay in this league, and when do you join? start to win, it is   the mindset I want to bring to the club alongside my coaching staff."

"We are going to face a lot of teams around us in the next 8-10 games and we need to seize the opportunity. I'm confident, and if I wasn't confident I wouldn't be here. We need to take it easy, avoiding getting too high or too low."

"We need men in the building. Players who have been there; and they did that, who have character and personality and know how to manage the game, so if we have injuries, the young players will come into a stable team.'' ;

"The young players played very well, but now we are coming to the end of the season and we need experienced players."

“Pearson is on board. He's closer this weekend than Turton, but both are progressing well and could be great players for this team.

“Jonathan Hogg has been training really well this week and we look forward to having him back this weekend.

"We are talking to doctors about Lee Nicholls’s shoulder situation. We've had a lot of injuries since I've been here and we don't complain about it. We support young Nick.

"Lee is the best. one of the best goalkeepers in the league and you'll You can see how he is doing. Proud to play for the club.   It's a big reason we won the games we have and the doctors will evaluate it. But young Nick has been. You're a laid-back Aussie with a great personality."

[Are you planning to sign a backup goalkeeper?] "For now, we will just focus on this weekend, but we always talk about these things."

[Back to Injuries] "Pat Jones I didn’t have a minute on the field. Danny had a hamstring injury that developed from his back injury, which is a big problem. It's unfortunate. The faster we get it back, the better. We're just grading daily and it's okay. hard to put timelines on it."

"I am very unhappy with what I have achieved so far as I think we should have had more points than we have. I am working to get the best out of this team and we are looking forward to facing Hull at the weekend, who are a good team who have had a good performance recently. But we are also confident and want to get a result for our brilliant fans. I couldn't be more proud of our fans, watching them cheer us on the field. We need to keep giving them positive performances."

Likely Huddersifled!

Nicholls; Lees, Helik, Boyle; Kesler-Hayden, Hogg, Kasumu, Ruffels; Rudoni, Holmes, Rhodes.
How do Huddersfield arrive?

 Huddersfield occupies 23º Championship placement with 25 points, being in the competition's vice lantern, ahead only of Wigan, which has one point.
The game will be played at MKM Stadium

The Hull City vs Huddersfield game will be played at MKM Stadium, with a capacity of 25.586 people.
